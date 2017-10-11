Top 5 Best Supergirl Halloween Costumes 2017

Looking for an impressive Halloween costume? Whether your shopping for your child or yourself, go with something classic, traditional, and recognizable like Supergirl. She’s a serious super hero, and kids and adults will love channeling their inner super powers for some Halloween fun. If you’re attending a Halloween party, no one will look at you and wonder what character you’re trying to emulate.

From Supergirl costumes for newborns to costumes for adult women, below you can shop the top five best Supergirl Halloween costumes on the market.

1. Baby Girls’ Supergirl Costume Dress

Perfect for a baby’s first Halloween, this adorable Supergirl onesie is for girls ages 0-6 months and is made of a cotton polyester blend that will be soft on their new skin. The costume is machine washable, something important when it comes to baby clothes, and has lap shoulders and 3-snap closure for easy dressing. The mesh tutu is covered with girly glitter, for an even cuter look. If you like dressing your little girl in pink, consider buying this pink Supergirl onesie, which comes with a matching headband.

Price: $12.99

2. Super DC Heroes Supergirl Toddler Costume

Your little girl will be ready to hone in on their super powers with this awesome highly rated Supergirl costume, great for toddlers and elementary age kids. The costume is made with high quality fabrics that can be run through the wash and don’t look cheap or flimsy, unlike many Halloween costumes. Need a good costume for your daughter and her friend to dress up together? Check out this Batgirl costume for toddlers and little girls.

Price: $21.63 (8 percent off MSRP)

3. Child’s Supergirl Tutu Dress

We love this option for a girl who loves to play up her femininity, but also wants a costume with some edge. She’ll love the fun and sparkly tutu, paired with the awesome Supergirl logo, featured front and center. The Supergirl pull-over costume dress comes with a removable cape, an eye mask, belt, and gauntlets. If it’s going too chilly out, you’ll want to also purchase some coordinating leggings for added warmth. Complete the look with these sparkly red high top sneakers.

Price: $21.90 (37 percent off MSRP)

4. Women’s Classic Supergirl Costume

If you want to dress up as Supergirl, you can’t go wrong with a classic and recognizable Halloween costume like this one. It has all of the essential elements, including a dress with the Supergirl logo, a soft and comfortable pleated skirt and an awesome red cape, which also features the Supergirl logo and ties around the neck. Don’t forget to purchase some red knee-high socks or some awesome red over the knee boots.

Price: $45.63

5. Adult Supergirl Corset Costume

Go for a sexy Supergirl look with this affordable option. The corset fits tightly against the body for an hour glass shape that will accentuate your curves and give you some serious cleavage. The costume fits true to size and also includes the skirt and cape in addition to the classic corset. Looking for alternative sexy costume ideas? Don’t miss this post with the best sexy and cheap Halloween costumes in 2017, all under $25.

Price: $37.99

