Top 10 Best Trump Halloween Costume Ideas 2017

President Donald Trump is one of the most controversial presidents in American history. You either love him or you hate him, but either way, dressing up like him for Halloween will earn some laughs (and maybe some dirty looks). He’s an easy character to emulate, with hair like no other, a recognizable hat, and a slew of sayings like “fake news”, “believe me”, “the incredible men and women”, and “a lot of money”, you can also sound just like him.

If you don’t want to dress up like Trump, this post also has some other great Trump related costume ideas. Check out the top 10 Trump Halloween costumes below – great for men, women, and children.

Believe me.

1. Ride a President Adult Costume

This silly costume is sure to earn a few laughs at your Halloween parties this year. It looks as though you’re riding around on the President’s shoulders, with comfortable elastic waistband pants. You can wear any sports coat, shirt, and tie already in your closet to complete the top portion of the costume, but don’t forget this Make America Great Again hat.

Price: $68.84 (31 percent off MSRP)

2. Donald Trump Mask

If you want to dress up as Donald Trump this Halloween, it can be as easy as purchasing a quality Trump mask. This one looks so realistic, covering the entire face in high quality latex that looks just like the President. The inexpensive mask includes a foam insert at the forehead for added comfort and a mouth hole for easy speaking and drinking with a straw. Stir up some political controversy with this Kim Jong-un mask or this Putin mask.

Price: $14.99

3. Donald Trump Halloween Costume T-Shirt

If you want to dress up inexpensively this Halloween and big bulky costumes aren’t your thing, all it takes is a simple t-shirt and maybe a cheap wig, and you’ll look just like the current POTUS. This highly rated wig is just the right shade of orange and is styled to perfection. The comfortable cotton t-shirt is available in women’s, men’s, and children’s sizes, making this costume a possibility for anyone.

Price: $19.99

4. Trump Mexico Will Pay Zip Up Costume Jumpsuit

If you’re looking to make a political statement this Halloween, think outside the box. Instead of dressing up like President Donald Trump, you can opt for a costume that represents some of his policies and ideas and stir up some serious controversy. This body suit pokes fun at the wall dividing the U.S. from Mexico, with the words “Mexico Will Pay” prominently displayed on the front. It’s available in two adult sizes and one teen size, made with expandable fabric for a versatile fit. Dressing up with a friend or as a couple? This Mexican Serape costume is the perfect counter costume.

Price: $29.95

5. Trump Halloween Costume Shirt

We can’t help but laugh every time we read the text on this awesome t-shirt, which pokes quite a bit of fun at Trump and his constant chatter. If you’ve watched any type of telecast with Trump speaking, then you know these phrases are uttered over and over again. The best part is the irony behind the shirt, since it’s not really a costume at all. Grab this t-shirt in black, red, or grey if the orange isn’t your favorite shade.

Price: $16.99

6. President Donald Trump Celebrity Politician Face Mask Set

While these masks aren’t as realistic as the plastic latex ones, they’re still great for the finishing touch on a trump costume and can either be tied around your head with a simple string, or held up to your face with a wooden dowel. Since the set comes with three masks, you can opt to go as Trump’s many faces or dress up with a trio of friends. Check out these other hilarious Trump photo props, great to include with your costume.

Price: $21.87

7. Fake News Halloween Costume T-Shirt

“Fake news” is probably one of Trump’s most talked about phrases, so why not dress up as Fake News for Halloween? The shirt is available in sizes x-small to xx-large and is designed with newspaper prints on both the front and back, covered with large red letters that read “FAKE”. Complete your costume with these newspaper print leggings.

Price: $21.50 – $24.50 depending on size

8. Full Donald Trump Halloween Costume Set

Assembling a costume with multiple accessories and pieces can be quite time consuming and expensive. If you’re planning to dress up as the POTUS this Halloween, this inexpensive set encompasses all of the necessary parts for a realistic Trump costume. Simply pair it with a suit from your closet and you’ll be ready for your Halloween party. The set includes a Trump wig, a red republican tie, an American flag pin, and an American flag.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Rubies Donald Trump Costume for Pet

President Trump Halloween costumes aren’t just for humans. We’re obsessed with this adorable dog Halloween costume, wig and all. The dog suit is available for both small and large dogs, and while the wig is sold separately, it’s definitely needed for the full look. If this Trump costume isn’t for you but you’re on the hunt for a cute dog costume, check out this post with 20 awesome Halloween costumes for your K9 friend.

Price: $19.34

10. President Donald J. Trump Cry Baby Adult Costume

A great costume for any Trump haters, this big fat baby set is paired with a Trump mask for an awesomely hilarious Halloween costume. The set includes a Donald Trump half mask as well as an oversized tan polyester bodysuit with an attached hoop and white diaper. The bib reads “cry baby” and while the set doesn’t include the pacifier or rattle, you can purchase those accessories here and here.

Price: $44.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.