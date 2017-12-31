Is CVS Open on New Year’s Eve 2017 & New Year’s Day 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Getty

New Year’s isn’t just a time for watching gathering with family or heading out on the town with friends for a big celebration. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a gathering, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, meany people are wanting to know if CVS and its Minute Clinics are open on New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or need to visit the pharmacy or the Minute Clinic, there’s good news. Yes, CVS is open on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, and most store will be open for their regular hours.

On New Year’s Day & Eve, in most locations, CVS will be open for its regular hours, both 24-hour locations and locations that typically run more limited hours. However, there have been some reports that individual CVS locations might choose to close early. So don’t just assume that your CVS will be open during the same hours it normally operates. Give the store a call first to make sure. The pharmacy’s hours may be different from the store’s too, so call your local CVS if you need to pick up medication. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for New Year’s. All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours the day after New Year’s. (If you want to get a little shopping done, apparently some CVS locations already have Valentine’s Day items on sale, so you could even get started early shopping for that special someone.)

In addition, Minute Clinics’ hours for New Year’s Eve and Day are pretty unpredictable, so you’ll want to check with your nearest location first before heading over. Some Minute Clinics are open both days, some have more limited hours, and some clinics are just closing completely for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can see the entire list of clinics open for the holidays, including their hours, here.