Is HEB Open New Year’s Eve 2017 & Day 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Yes, we’re finally saying goodbye to 2017 and we’re ready to ring in the New Year for 2018. Let go of all your regrets and heartaches, and say hello to a new year of hope and opportunities. It’s the time of year when family and friends celebrate the holidays together, whether they’re curled up warm in front of a fire or out celebrating in style. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s some good news news. Yes, HEB is open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for their regular hours.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, all HEB stores will be open for their regular hours. (You can find the regular hours for the location near you here.) This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, you don’t have to worry that the store might close early. Curbside Pickup for HEB is also open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. (You can find the regular hours for your HEB Curbside here.) But keep one thing in mind: just because the store is open for regular hours doesn’t mean you should delay your visit. Grocery stores tend to get pretty packed on New Year’s Eve and Day, and sometimes the shelves can be emptied pretty quick by last-minute shoppers. So if there’s something you need, try to show up as early as possible to do your grocery shopping. And factor in time for parking, because the parking lots might be getting full too.

If you’re using an app like Shipt or Instacart, these options will be available to you for delivery on New Year’s Eve & Day too. But you’ll need to put your order in early. There will likely be fewer shoppers working on the holidays and more people putting in orders, so don’t wait too long and miss your window.

The only holidays that HEB is consistently closed during the year Christmas Day and Easter. The stores also have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve. Click here to find an HEB location near you.