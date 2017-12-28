HQ Trivia Questions & Answers: December 28 at 3 PM Eastern [PHOTOS]

Twitter/HQTrivia

In this afternoon’s HQ Trivia game, 76 people answered all 12 questions correctly, for a $2,000 jackpot. This means that each winner walked away with about $26.31. That’s not nearly as big as the surprise Christmas Day game that was added at 10 p.m. Eastern, where only two people won a $12,000 jackpot, letting each person walk away with a $6,000 win. But the smaller winnings today certainly won’t be stopping people from playing HQ Trivia in the future, because you never know when you’ll know answers that no one else knows and you’ll get to walk away with a nice-sized win. Here are the questions and answers for this afternoon’s December 28 game, which took place at 3 p.m. Eastern. Do you disagree with any of the answers that HQ provided? That last question is debatable. Was Battlestar Galactica really a reboot sequel? Many people don’t think so. Let us know in the comments below.

The first question was fairly simple, asking which athlete rides a racehorse. All the photos below are courtesy of HQ, as seen during the iOS game.

Next we were asked which car logo features exactly two letters. Of course, it’s the Volkswagen, commonly referred to as a VW. The questions are typically easier in the beginning and become increasingly difficult as the game continues.

Next, players were asked what continent the guinea pig is native too. Yes, sadly, I got this wrong. (Please don’t judge me.) The guinea pig is a species of rodent, but it does not come from Guinea in Africa. Instead, it originated in the Andes of South America. It served as a food source of indigenous groups in South America, but also played a role in folk medicine and religious ceremonies. In the Andes Mountains they’re a food staple known as cuy. But in Western societies it’s a pet.

The next question asked which show did NOT feature a former NFL star. If you recall, Taxi starred Danny DeVito and aired from 1978 to 1982. Other stars included Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Conaway, Randall Carver, Carol Kane, J. Alan Thomas, T.J. Castronova, and Rhea Perlman.

Did you get this next question right? Emma Watson studied at Brown.

Next we were asked for our knowledge about Daft Punk. James Murphy claimed Daft Punk played at his house in 2005. You can read a whole Quora discussion about it here.

The TV creator who has written X-Men comic books is Joss Whedon. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. He also wrote comics about Buffy, for example. In fact, he’s planning a new spinoff comic series about Buffy based on Rupert Giles.

Apparently chewing gum has a long history. It dates back to 6000 BC in Finland. For example, a discovery was made in 2007. Students found a piece of Stone Age birch-bark tar, used for chewing, about 380 miles north of Helsinki. It was between 5,500 and 6,000 years old.

Did you miss this question? Not everyone may know about this Indie band. This was definitely a tough one.

Fixatives are used to help fragrances maintain their strong scent. The other answers were certainly tempting and had that “sound right” quality to them.

This was tricky because if you were reading it fast, you might have missed the part where it had to be a city that was NEVER a capital of the Persian empire.

This one’s controversial, in my opinion. It outright states that Battlestar Galactica was “rebooted as a sequel” but with new actors as the same characters. YES, new actors did play the same characters from the original series. But the show was never officially rebooted as a sequel. In fact, when it first started it was advertised as a remake, not a sequel. Fan theories have been circulating since the finale that this could have been a sequel based on the phrase “All this has happened before and will happen again.”(SPOILER NEXT) But if you want to get really technical, the latest BSG took place before humanity, whereas the original series apparently took place after the Apollo 11 moon landing, so this could really only be a prequel, not a sequel. So sadly, the answer to the twelfth question in today’s game wasn’t correct.

There were 76 winners for today’s game, including the following players you can see in the screenshot below. Are you on the leaderboard?

I‌f you’ve never played HQ before, there’s no better time than the present. The game is currently only available on iOS, but it’s coming to Android soon. To play, simply visit https://get.hqtrivia.com, this will take you directly to downloading the game on iOS because it’s not currently available on Android yet. If you liked this story, use the author’s referral code (type in: writingwithcats) as a way of saying thank you!