When Are Kmart & Sears Open on Christmas Eve and Day 2017?

Getty

If you are looking for some last-minute shopping for Christmas or just wanted to get in on some of the big sales, some stores are staying open with longer hours, while others are not. Kmart stores are differing in their times today. Some locations are open until 9 p.m. ET/PT tonight, while others are open until 10 p.m. ET/PT. To track down the address of your nearest Kmart store, click here for the store locator. In turn, it’s important to check with your nearest location to confirm. Or, just show up some time before 9 p.m. ET/PT to be safe. Sears locations are generally open until 6 p.m. ET/PT today and they are not open on Christmas Day at all. Most retailers are closed on Christmas.

Sears outlet locations may differ in their opening times, so it’s important to check with your local stores. But, it’s likely they will close their doors by 6 p.m. local time. For those shopping online with the outlet, Sears outlets are currently featuring a seasonal department, which you can check out for the holidays by clicking here. And, when it comes to finding a Sears outlet near you, click here for the official store list online. The list is organized by state.

On Christmas Day, it may be difficult to find stores, restaurants or local businesses that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are staying open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations may be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Boston Market, California Pizza Kitchen, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, IHOP, McCormick & Schmick’s, Papa John’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Starbucks, and TGIFridays. There are also some Mom and Pop establishments and many Asian restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location to be sure.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Christmas Day include Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. To find a Rite Aid near you, click here to search the store locations. State liquor stores should be closed, so it’s important to stock up today while you can if you’re hoping to spike your eggnog on Christmas Day. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is popular for breakfast and open all year round. It is also generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Christmas Day include Boston Market, TGIFridays participating locations, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Starbucks.