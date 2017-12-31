When Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Eve 2017 & Day 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Kroger

It’s time to celebrate, sending 2017 off in style (whether we liked 2017 or not) and start anew for 2018. But for many people, the hectic plans of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or need to get something for that special party, we have some good news. Most Kroger locations are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Some Kroger locations may be open as late as 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. But of course, some local stores’ holiday hours can vary and some may close earlier than this. So you would be best off calling your local Kroger near you and confirming the hours. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.) You can also call 1-800-576-4377 to find out your nearest Kroger’s hours and phone number.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a party and you need to grab some drinks and food on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you. However, don’t neglect calling the store before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some have special New Year’s hours.

If you want to see the latest savings and coupons available at Kroger, visit the store’s ads and circulars here. Some items you can buy for the New Year include holiday beverages like sparkling cider, holiday entrees and appetizers, and more. Kroger stores are often open 24 hours, and some also have a Starbucks or Pharmacy inside. Other stores may have a sushi, bakery, ATM, kitchen place, Western Union service station, and more. Whether these specific departments or individual stores are also open may vary from location to location. Kroger will resume its regular hours the day after New Year’s.