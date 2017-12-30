Restaurants Open on New Year’s Eve 2017 & New Year’s Day 2018

Getty

If cooking meals for New Year’s Eve is not your thing, don’t worry because there are plenty of restaurants that are open for the holiday on New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018. Some may require reservations, so jump on that quickly. Others are available for walk-ins. Whatever the case, we’ve got a great list of restaurants that are open below, with links to some of their special New Year’s menus. And, if you’re in the NYC area, you can click here to check out Open Table and see what restaurants and times are still available for reservations. Most restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve, but they may have limited hours and reservations.

For those who are interested in chain restaurants, here is a list of options that are open on New Year’s Day for 2017. But, be sure to check with local stores as some are only open in participating locations, according to Fortune. Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Old Country Buffet, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa and White Castle.

If you are in the New York City area for New Year’s Eve and Day and are in need of finding a reservation for dinner somewhere, it may be difficult, but not impossible. Additional restaurants and hotels with NYE packages in NYC tonight include:

Buca di Beppo is selling tickets for their New Year’s Eve event, which you can check out by clicking here. The start time is listed as 7 p.m. ET and is $349.00 per ticket. All ages are welcome. Planet Hollywood’s event also starts at 7 p.m. ET and is selling tickets for $199.00. Click here for further details on dining at Planet Hollywood in Times Square for New Year’s Eve. The event features a five-hour open bar and a DJ. Guy’s American Kitchen also has a five-hour open bar and DJ. Click here for more info on the $89.00 tickets. HB Burger is $149.00 per ticket and it includes five hours of an open bar, along with passed hors d’oeuvres throughout the open bar period. Other restaurants that have ticketed events going on include but are not limited to Copacabana, Heartland Brewery, and Ruby Tuesday. Keep in mind, the clock is ticking, so make your reservations as soon as possible.

When it comes to upscale dining, there are some nice options like Momofuku Nishi, which has a special New Year’s Eve menu. Fine Dining Lovers also recommends The Modern and Chef’s Club as restaurant options. As for the more “celebratory” restaurants, Eater New York has a list of restaurants with special menus and events for New Year’s Eve. Clay Restaurant, Porchlight, Little Tong Noodle Shop, Fedora, Tokyo Record Bar, and Miss Lily’s are just a few of the possibilities.