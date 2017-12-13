Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Smartphones

Amazon

The Holiday season brings about loads of different last minute deals on shopping. And, this time of year is perfect for purchasing a new smartphone. With so many choices, it can be hard to find the right one.

Christmas deals on smartphones range from brand spankin’ new, to functional, for a great price. It all depends on what you’re looking for in a mobile device. Consider your budget, network type, and any features you’d like the phone to have.

Without further ado, here are the best last minute Christmas deals on smartphones.

1. Google Pixel Mobile Phone

Last minute deals on smartphones often include refurbished units. A refurbished phone is a phone that’s been previously used, but fixed to the manufacturer’s standards. This Google Pixel has been refurbished to those guidelines.

It’s a 32GB device, in space black. And, it’s available in other colors. One of the biggest features, is that your phone is never full because it comes with unlimited storage. Use Google’s assistant, by saying “Ok, Google”, and she’ll help you find whatever you need. You won’t find a better last minute deal on a Google Pixel.

Price: $419.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has 32GB of storage

Fantastic price – almost 50% off

Never runs out of storage

Cons:

Body may have a few scratches because it’s not cosmetically refurbished

2. Nokia 6

Nokia’s been around longer than almost any other smartphone company on the market. Yeah, they were the producers of those brick phones–you could chuck them at cement, just to put them back together and have them function perfectly. So, it should come as no surprise the Nokia 6 made the list of the best last minute Christmas deals on smartphones.

Aside from its brilliant display, and fast processor, it gives users tons of useful benefits. Just like an iPhone, it has a fingerprint sensor. And, you can add up-to-128GB of memory. Kick butt front- and rear-facing cameras snap everything in great detail. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive Prime movies, shows, music, and more. You can’t go wrong with the Nokia 6.

Price: $149.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic price for what you receive

Screen display is fully HD

Add up-to-128GB

Allows you to stream Prime movies, shows, and more, if you have Amazon Prime

Cons:

Only available with AT&T and T-Mobile

3. Moto X (4th Generation)

Amazon is a big provider of awesome last minute Christmas deals on smartphones. They dabbled in the cellphone industry, but found their niche in providing users with their Amazon services. The Moto X is no exception.

This bad boy allows you to use hands-free Alexa–just like you would with an at-home pod. If you’re worried about spilling stuff, don’t worry. The Moto X is water-resistant. Phenomenal front- and back-cameras allow you to take great pictures. And, you can add up to a whopping two TB of data! Regardless of your carrier, you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic last-minute smartphone deal.

Price: $279.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with any carrier

Takes fantastic pictures with both front- and back-camera

Add up-to-2TB of memory

Water-resistant

Cons:

Comes with 32GB of memory, but phone’s system takes up half of it

4. GreatCall Jitterbug Smartphone

Sometimes you’re looking for a last minute Christmas deal on smartphones, not because you want the most popular, but because you want the most functional and affordable. After all, if you don’t care about all of the cool add-ons, you can snag a pretty great deal. Here comes the GreatCall Jitterbug Smartphone.

This baby is extremely easy to navigate. So, if you’re purchasing this for someone older, it’s a great way to introduce them to smartphones. An impressive 5.5″ screen makes it easy to read any displayed text. And, it comes with super affordable monthly plans. This smartphone deal is perfect for those who don’t want fancy bells and whistles.

Price: $99.80 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large screen makes it easy to read

Very navigable, perfect for older people

Choose from affordable monthly plans

Cons:

May have a bit of a learning curve – it’s still a smartphone

5. TracFone LG Premier Android

So you may not want a super expensive smartphone, but you do want something fancier than the Jitterbug covered above. Since smartphones can cost a bit with new releases, it’s best to look at slightly older versions. The TracFone LG Premier Android will keep your wallet ridiculously happy.

This bad boy is equipped with a 5.3″ screen, and runs on the Android 5.1 Operating System (OS), called Lollipop. Equipped with both front- and rear-facing cameras, so you can snap pics, no matter the occasion. Get your newest Droid, with this awesome last minute smartphone deal.

Price: $28.95 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Insane discount – 53% off!

Has both front- and rear-facing cameras

Certified pre-owned, so it’s up to manufacturer’s standards

Cons:

Plan sold separately

Older phone, so it runs an older OS

6. Apple iPhone 6S Plus

When it comes to last minute deals on smartphones, you knew the iPhone was going to eventually make the list. Heck, it’s easily one of the most popular mobile devices on the planet. But, since we’re going for deals and not newest, you’ll want to check out the 6S Plus.

It might not be the iPhone X, but it has a lot of awesome qualities. As a plus, it has a much larger screen size, making for simpler navigation. It has high-quality front- and back-facing cameras. Choose from multiple memory sizes, ranging from 16GB to 128GB. And, you can pick from four different colors. If you’ve been lusting after an iPhone, it’s time to pull the trigger with this last minute deal on a smartphone.

Price: $369.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantastic price for an iPhone 6S+

Front and rear-facing cameras are high-quality

Comes with a 90-day warranty

Cons:

Only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile

7. Apple iPhone 5C 8 GB

On that same iPhone note, the 6S+ may be a bit pricy. iPhones retain their value over-time, so let’s look at another fantastic last minute deal on smartphones. This time, it’s to the tune of an iPhone 5C. The 5C was released onto the market for a short time, allowing users to choose colors other than the “usual” ones (black or white).

It comes with older hardware, but it looks sleek, and is much cheaper. This particular unit is available with 8BG of memory, and it comes in an eye-catching blue color. Or, choose from three other brilliant options. You don’t want to miss this last minute smartphone deal.

Price: $149.95 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in four dazzling colors

Has 8GB of storage

Phenomenal price

Cons:

Only compatible with Sprint

8. LG Q6

Next to iPhones and Samsungs, LGs are easily one of the most popular smartphone companies out there. They’ve been around the mobile phone game for years, and have released some phenomenal devices. The LG Q6 with 32GB is everything you could want.

It features a large 5.5″ display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. An auto-focus rear-facing camera, with an LED flash allow you to take brilliant pictures. Having passed 14 military standard tests, it’s ready for even the toughest of users. And, if you want more memory, you can add up to two-TB worth. Grab your next LG smartphone before this Christmas deal is gone.

Price: $179.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great price for what you receive

Extremely durable – went through 14 military grade tests

Add up-to-2TB of memory

Amazon Prime members get extra bonuses, like streaming music, movies, and more

Cons:

Device can heat up with extended use

9. Samsung Galaxy S7

Aside from an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy is one of the most coveted smartphones around. With the release of the S8, the S7 is available as a last minute Christmas deal on smartphones. In fact, it’s an impressive 30%-off–something you rarely see.

This device is well-known for its incredible camera. It captures 4K video, has touch/focus smile detection, and allows for dual-video calls. Plus, it comes with 32GB of memory, with the option to add up-to-256GB with a MicroSD card. The Galaxy S7 is one of the hottest last minute deals on smartphones. Snag it before it’s gone.

Price: $419.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Takes incredible photos and video

Expand memory up-to-256MB

Allows for dual-video calls

Great discount

Cons:

Only compatible with GSM carriers, like AT&T and T-Mobile

10. Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro

While the Samsung Galaxy is a great smartphone, it can cost a pretty penny. So, finding a deal on an older Samsung Galaxy model is definitely the way to go. The Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro is something you should seriously look into.

This baby comes with a five-inch HD (High-Definition) display, and runs on Android’s OS, Marshmallow. It runs on 4G, and will hook up to wi-fi, to save on data. And, it comes with both front- and rear-facing cameras. The unit’s sold with 16GB of memory, but you can add up-to-256BG, with a Micro SD card. Stay connected with this awesome last minute Christmas deal on a smartphone.

Price: $64.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Phenomenal price

Has front- and back-facing cameras

Comes with 16GB, can be upgraded to 256MB with a Micro SD card

Works as an MP3 player

Cons:

Only available with CDMA carriers, like Verizon and Sprint

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.