When Are Walmart & Target Open on Christmas Eve and Day 2017?

It’s Christmas Eve and you may be trying to get in some last-minute shopping. For those who are hoping to hit up Walmart or Target, USA Today reports that Target stores should all be open until 10 p.m. ET/PT in most locations tonight, while Walmart stores are generally closing tonight at 6 p.m. ET/PT. Other Target locations will remain open until 11 p.m. ET/PT, as reported by Romper. Both Walmart and Target will be closed on Monday, Christmas Day 2017. The day after Christmas, December 26, 2017, Target is set to reopen at 7 a.m. local time nationwide.

On Christmas Day, it’s hard to find a lot of places that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations may be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Boston Market, California Pizza Kitchen, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, IHOP, McCormick & Schmick’s, Papa John’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Starbucks, and TGIFriday’s. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop establishments and Asian restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on Christmas Day include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. To find a Rite Aid near you, click here to search the store locations. State liquor stores should be closed, so it’s important to stock up today while you can if you’re hoping to spike your eggnog on Christmas Day. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Christmas Day include Boston Market, participating TGIFriday’s locations, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Starbucks. For a more in-depth rundown of restaurant hours, read on below.

Applebee’s has most of its locations closed, but in high-traffic areas like its Times Square location, Applebee’s is reported to be open. Starbucks will be open with limited hours for the holiday. Waffle House is open 24 hours. Denny’s is open, some 24 hours a day and others with limited hours. It is featuring its popular breakfast items. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is set to be open in most areas. California Pizza Kitchen is open in participating locations. Papa John’s is open, so if you’re in the mood for pizza delivery, you are in luck. McDonald’s and Burger King locations may be open but with limited hours in some areas. IHOP’s 24-hour locations are reported to be open, but be sure to check with your local eatery. Some may have special hours. TGIFridays is open on Christmas Day, as reported by Fortune. Buca di Beppo has most of its locations open for the day into the evening, but be sure to check with your nearby location. Boston Market is open, but locations may have special hours for the holiday. Dunkin’ Donuts locations are open, but they may operate with special hours. McCormick & Schmick’s is almost always open. Holiday Shopping Hours reports that the restaurant is generally open every day of the year. Steak ‘n Shake is reportedly open on Christmas Day as well.