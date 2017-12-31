When Are Liquor Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day Near Me? State-by-State List

Getty

It’s New Year’s Eve, and you’re probably wanting to go out and buy some liquor for a big party. Or maybe you just want a few drinks for a quiet night at home. Unfortunately, it can be tough to figure out what hours liquor stores are open in your state because of liquor sales laws. Some states require liquor stores to be closed on New Year’s, while others don’t allow liquor sales at all on Sundays (which just happens to be New Year’s Eve this year.) Still other states allow their stores to run regular hours. Below is a rundown of liquor sales laws per state, as they pertain to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, these may not all be complete since local municipalities and cities can change their laws or restrict hours. So before you head out to your closest liquor store, give them a call and make sure that they’re open.

Remember: if you’re drinking, call a cab, a Lyft, an Uber, or a friend for a ride home. Below is a state-by-state list, in alphabetical order, of liquor store and alcohol sales laws, along with the hours that states typically allow liquor to be sold on Sundays. (This information does not constitute legal advice.) Much of this information is compiled from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here, Vinepair’s page here, and Legal Beer’s page here.

Alabama – The only prohibition is that stores can’t sell until noon on Sundays in some counties. But note that some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately owned liquor stores tend to be open on Sunday and public holidays.

Alaska – Typically 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays. No specific holiday restrictions.

Arizona – Typically 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays. Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve.

Arkansas – Alcohol sales aren't allowed on Sundays (New Year's Eve), although there can be exceptions. Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely.

California – Typically 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays. Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. No statewide holiday restrictions.

Colorado – Typically 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays. No statewide holiday restrictions. Sunday restrictions were lifted back in 2008.

Connecticut – Some stores may be open on New Year's Eve, but sales aren't permitted on New Year's Day. Some local areas restrict Sunday sales too. Those that are open on Sunday can be open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

D.C. – Liquor stores can be open New Year's Eve & Day.

Delaware – Some areas don't allow sales and some, like Wilmington, do. Call ahead.

Florida – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. No statewide New Year's restrictions, but some counties prohibit alcohol sales on Sundays. Hours vary.

Georgia – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve, but some local communities don't allow Sunday sales. No statewide New Year's restrictions, like there are on Christmas. Hours vary.

Hawaii – No statewide New Year's restrictions.

Idaho – No statewide New Year's restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15 percent can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. No liquor is sold from these state-run stores when the government recognizes New Year's Day. Hours vary.

Illinois – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans.

Indiana – No statewide New Year's restrictions, like on Christmas. However, alcohol sales aren't permitted on Sunday, except at wineries, breweries, and distilleries, so you're out of luck if you're wanting to visit a liquor store for New Year's Eve.

Iowa – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Typically 8 a.m. to 2 a.m on NYE.

Kansas – Kansas has strict alcohol laws. Sunday sales were just permitted since 2005, but many counties still won't allow sales. Call ahead.

Kentucky – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, depending on local ordinances, so call ahead.

Louisiana – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Hours vary.

Maine – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Hours vary.

Maryland – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. However, some counties don't allow sales on Sundays, so call ahead.

Massachusetts – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. No statewide New Year's restrictions. Sales typically not allowed before 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Michigan – On-premises sales are allowed on January 1 until 4 a.m., but local laws may restrict sales., including at liquor stores, so call ahead

Minnesota – Sunday sales became legal in July 2017. But nearly half the counties are "dry" and don't allow liquor sales on any day. Call ahead.

Mississippi — You can't buy liquor from government-run stores when New Year's Eve is on a Sunday, like it is this year.

Missouri – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. No statewide New Year's restrictions.

Montana – You can't buy liquor from a government-run store when New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, like it does this year. (But call ahead, just in case, because some sources give differing information on this.)

Nebraska – No statewide New Year's restrictions, but spirit sales not allowed before noon on Sundays.

Nevada – No Sunday or New Year's restrictions. Some stores are open 24 hours a day.

New Hampshire – Liquor sold in government-run stores typically isn't available on New Year's Day.

New Jersey – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. No statewide New Year's restrictions, but there are dry communities. Hours vary so call ahead.

New Mexico – Some stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. There are some restrictions for Sundays, but a new law is allowing New Year's Eve liquor sales to continue past midnight this year at stores with full liquor licenses. This does not apply to towns or counties that don't allow liquor sales at all on Sundays.

New York – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Typically hours begin at noon on Sundays, but some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.

North Carolina – No statewide New Year's restrictions, except you can't buy liquor from government-run stores this New Year's Eve since it falls on a Sunday.

Ohio – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Hours typically are 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., but call ahead.

Oklahoma – Liquor stores are closed on Sundays, so you can't visit a liquor store for New Year's Eve.

Oregon – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Liquor is state-owned prior to sale and sold in private liquor stores approved by Oregon. Hours can range from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., but call ahead.

Pennsylvania – When New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, you can't buy liquor from government-run stores.

Rhode Island – No statewide New Year's restrictions. Hours are typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, but call ahead.

South Carolina – No hard liquor sales are allowed after 7 p.m. or on Sundays. Government-run stores will not be open on New Year's Eve, since it falls on a Sunday.

South Dakota – No statewide New Year's restrictions.

Tennessee – Retail stores must be closed for business on New Year's Day. The state also bans wine and liquor sales on Sundays, which is New Year's Eve.

Texas – Because of local state laws, liquor stores in Texas will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The last day to buy liquor in Texas was Saturday. Some counties in Texas are dry.

Utah – Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only, which are closed on Sundays (including New Year's Eve) and closed every other day at 10 p.m.

Vermont – No statewide New Year's Eve restrictions. But liquor sales aren't permitted from government-run stores on New Year's day.

Virginia – Many stores will be open on both New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. For the first time last year, liquor stores were open on New Year's Day until 6 p.m. This year, stores will have Saturday hours for New Year's Eve (but not be open past 9 p.m.)

Washington – Stores can be open on both days. No statewide New Year's restrictions. Stores are typically open 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., but hours can vary.

West Virginia – No statewide New Year's restrictions, but liquor sales are prohibited on Sundays, so you can't buy liquor today.

Wisconsin – Stores can be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Liquor sales can begin at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Wyoming — Stores can be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Liquor can be sold 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., but hours may vary.

For more details on state alcohol laws, see Wikipedia’s detailed page here and Legal Beer’s page here.