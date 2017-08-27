Conor McGregor Height: How Tall Is the UFC Fighter?

Getty

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor will face Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The mixed martial arts fighter has never boxed professionally, but agreed to fight Mayweather in his sport of choice. The fight is shaping up to be the biggest in both McGregor’s and Mayweather’s respective careers.

McGregor, the current underdog, is said to be 5’9″ tall and has fought in three different weight classes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the world’s premier MMA promotion. McGregor has held titles in both the featherweight (145 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions in the UFC, but has also, notably, fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight (170 lbs.). The fight with Mayweather Jr. will take place at 154 lbs., which gives McGregor an advantage — according to some — because Mayweather Jr. has primarily competed between 130 and 145 lbs.

Although the UFC lists the fighter at 69 inches tall, fans have long thought that he is a bit taller. During his match with Eddie Alvarez in 2016, UFC aficionados noticed that McGregor appeared taller than his opponent, who is also listed at 5’9″. It seems as though most fans believe that McGregor stands closer to 5’10” or even 5’11” than his listed 5’9″.

For comparison purposes, Mayweather’s height is listed at 5’8″.

McGregor, 29, has a reach listed at 74 inches. In mixed martial arts and other sparring sports, a fighter’s reach refers to their arm span. It refers to the length from one end of the arm (at the fingertips) to the other “when both arms are raised parallel to the ground at shoulder height at a 90º angle,” according to Wikipedia.

Mayweather’s reach is listed at 72″. The two men square up pretty evenly when it comes to height and reach.

McGregor has won 21 fights out of 24. Eighteen of those victories have come by way of knockout, one via submission, and two by decision.