Conor McGregor’s Tattoos: Meaning of Fighter’s Ink on Chest, Back & More

It is hard to miss Conor McGregor’s striking tattoos when you are watching the fighter. Here’s a 2012 photo that shows McGregor without some of his most recent tattoos:

#OnThisDay in 2012: @TheNotoriousMMA became the first Cage Warriors two division Champion 👊 pic.twitter.com/JYzXx4Btji — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) December 31, 2016

This is in stark contrast to the photo at the top of the page as McGregor has since added a massive chest tattoo as well as a tattoo of a tiger on his stomach.

McGregor’s chest tattoo has a gorilla wearing a crown and eating a heart. McGregor noted on Conon O’Brien’s show that fans should not look too deep into the meaning of the tattoo.

“You always hear of people talking about tattoos having this special meaning, but I just liked the way it looks,” McGregor told Conan.

oh wow, my tattoo artist did conor mcgregor's chest piece, no wonder i liked it! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/U3yWxSA2VD — ♡babygirl♡ (@darbyrachel) July 12, 2017

This is not completely true as McGregor’s boxing team (Straight Blast Gym-Ireland) logo is a gorilla, so it as not as if he randomly selected the animal.

“I feel like I am the king gorilla that’s why there’s the king’s crown, and I have him eating a heart. It felt right,” McGregor explained.

Then McGregor added a tiger on his stomach, and the story is a bit more random.

“I just was floating through Venice and I said ‘[expletive it], I’m gonna get a tiger,'” McGregor told Fox Sports. “A tiger has been jumping out at me sometimes…. I think the tiger is a courageous animal.”

He later added his nickname, Notorious McGregor, at the top and bottom of lion.

A Leeds third year is going to get an identical chest tattoo to Conor McGregorhttps://t.co/hSYhelfo46 pic.twitter.com/YusrCwIUT3 — The Tab (@TheTab) December 20, 2015

McGregor’s back tattoo is one of his most visible ink pieces. According to The Sun, it starts with a winged crucifix then a helix of thorns moves down his back. The photo below shows a close-up of McGregor’s back tattoo.

The Sun describes the tattoo on McGregor’s left forearm.

The front of his left forearm is covered in a rose bush with a clock showing 3.35pm (it’s not known if this time is significant), and a large dagger through a separate rose on the inside. There is a small stick figure in a boxing pose – perhaps in the pose of the Notre Dame leprechaun – by his elbow. The back of the tattoo also has a gentleman wearing a top hat.

McGregor also has a heel tattoo with arabic text. McGregor admitted he was “drunk” when he got it, it has no meaning and it was his first tattoo.