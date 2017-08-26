Floyd Mayweather’s Net Worth Is 10 Times Conor McGregor’s

Getty

Despite coming from different sports, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have a lot of similarities. They both dominate their respective craft. They’re both brazen trash-talkers who can sell a fight unlike anyone else. They’re both overflowing with confidence.

And, of course, they both have the kind of net worth that allows them to live lavish lifestyles outside of the ring or cage.

With boxing being the more lucrative sport, though, Mayweather has a massive advantage in that area. According to Forbes, the appropriately nicknamed “Money” has a net worth of $340 million, while McGregor’s is estimated at $35 million.

Before the “Money Fight,” here’s a closer look at how the fighters stack up when it comes to bank accounts:

Floyd Mayweather

His nickname is “Money.” His brand is The Money Team. His persona is based on money. Most of his decisions on who or when to fight are centered on money.

As such, it’s no real shocker that Mayweather’s net worth sits at a whopping $340 million, a number that put him at No. 34 on Forbes’ list of America’s richest entrepreneurs under 40 in 2016. That was second among all athletes, behind only Kobe Bryant at $350 million.

He’s made very little–that being a relative term–from endorsements, but it doesn’t matter. Mayweather reportedly collected $240 million from his record-breaking fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015, and if pulls in a similar number for his bout with McGregor, which he is expected to do, he has a chance to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

That’s billion. With a B. Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan are the only other athletes who have entered the 3 Comma Club in career earnings.

Of course, Mayweather has never been shy about his bank account, either. Whether he’s buying one of his dozens of multi-million dollar cars that he doesn’t drive, cashing a six-figure bet, showing off one of his three personal jets, or, you know, just sitting around with his cash, odds are he’ll probably post about it on Instagram.

Mayweather’s also a business man. He’s been conducting interviews all fight week from his own Las Vegas strip club. He has invested in a pair of skyscrapers in Times Square. He has, according to him, $1.2 billion in real estate.

“I’m happy. I’m comfortable,” he says. “I still make millions of dollars from smart investments. I was at home, just sitting back, relaxing, traveling the world with my daughter. Sometimes we’re in Bora Bora. Sometimes we’re in the Maldives. Sometimes we’re in Moscow, Russia. Sometimes we’re in Dubai. We’re all around the world on Air Mayweather. I was just living life.”

Conor McGregor

McGregor may not come close to Mayweather in terms of overall net worth, but you can still bet that $35 million–with a potential $100 million paycheck on the way–is exactly what the kid from Dublin set out to do.

With $34 million earned in the last year, “Notorious”–who has main evented four of the top five-selling PPV’s in UFC history–ranks 89th on Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Celebrities and 24th among athletes.

He also has a number of endorsement deals, ranging from Anhueser-Busch to Beats by Dre.

And much like Mayweather, the 29-year-old Irishman often takes to Social Media to share his lifestyle:

“Get in. Get rich. Get out,” McGregor Tweeted in 2014, before he had truly made it big. He has successfully accomplished the first two, and now all that’s left is to get out. It’s unclear when the third will happen, but win or lose on Saturday night, he has several million reasons to feel content.