Floyd Mayweather Height: How Tall Is the Undefeated Boxer?

Getty

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. will face “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The boxer has never been defeated professionally, and is facing an untested McGregor, who’s competing in his first professional bout after making his name fighting mixed martial arts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The fight is shaping up to be the biggest spectacle in the history of combat sports and in both McGregor’s and Mayweather’s respective careers.

Mayweather, the current heavy favorite, is listed at 5’8″ tall on BoxRec and has fought in several different weight classes in fights for the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing. All told, Mayweather has won 15 world titles, spanning multiple weight classes, from 130-154 lbs. The fight with McGregor. will take place at 154 lbs., which some say gives McGregor an advantage, because Mayweather has primarily competed between 130 and 145 lbs. and the heavier fight weight means McGregor will have to cut less weight to make 154 lbs.

By comparison, McGregor’s height is listed at 5’9″. He has captured the championship belt in both the featherweight (145 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions of the UFC, but has also fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight (170 lbs.).

Mayweather’s reach is listed at 72″. A fighter’s reach refers to his arm span: the length from one end of the arm (at the fingertips) to the other “when both arms are raised parallel to the ground at shoulder height at a 90º angle,” according to Wikipedia. As McGregor’s reach is a reported 74″, the two fighters match up fairly evenly in both height and reach.

Mayweather has won all 49 of his professional bouts, with 26 coming by way of knockout and 23 in the form of a unanimous decision. McGregor has won 21 of his 24 professional MMA fights. Eighteen of those victories have come by way of knockout, one via submission, and two by decision.