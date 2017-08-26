Mayweather vs. McGregor Purse Estimate: What Will Each Fighter Earn?

They aren’t calling it “The Money Fight” for nothing.
When Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finished with their fight or spectacle or circus or whatever you want to call it on Saturday night, both are going to walk home with a paycheck that would make even Preston Waters envious.
Because pay-per-view buys, gate total and other variables will go into the final total, and because official financial details of the contract can’t be discussed, it’s still a rough estimate of what each fighter will ultimately make. But guesses tend to say McGregor will earn about $100 million, while Mayweather could rake in somewhere in the area of $300 million.
But it could be even more lucrative than that. MMAmania.com’s Josh Nash recently broke down the potential revenue with his estimates:
Gate: $60 million already and tickets are still available – $73 million
Closed circuit: $150 per seat with about 50,000 seats available – $7 million
Bars: Establishments must pay $20-$50 per head (based on occupancy) – $15 million
Sponsorships: Expected to double Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – $28 million
Foreign investment: International television deals – $35 million
Merchandise: Shirts, hats and other swag – $2 million
That adds up to a total of $160 million with the most important variable still left to decipher: Pay-per-view buys.
Mayweather vs. Pacquiao did a record 4.4 million PPV buys. If Mayweather-McGregor–which is priced exactly the same as Mayweather-Pacquiao at $89.95 for standard definition or $99.95 for high definition–produces a similar number, the total revenue is likely to be around $550 million. If the PPV buys reach as high as some are anticipating, the total haul could reach $700 million, if not higher.
Oh, and the winner will also get a belt encrusted with over 3,000 diamonds, because of course they will.
Basically, when it all comes down to it, the answer to the question, “how much money will Mayweather and McGregor make?” is an easy one:
Way more than most people would even know what to do with.
Leave a Reply