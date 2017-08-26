Mayweather vs. McGregor Purse Estimate: What Will Each Fighter Earn?

Getty

They aren’t calling it “The Money Fight” for nothing.

When Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finished with their fight or spectacle or circus or whatever you want to call it on Saturday night, both are going to walk home with a paycheck that would make even Preston Waters envious.

Because pay-per-view buys, gate total and other variables will go into the final total, and because official financial details of the contract can’t be discussed, it’s still a rough estimate of what each fighter will ultimately make. But guesses tend to say McGregor will earn about $100 million, while Mayweather could rake in somewhere in the area of $300 million.

Aussie Media reporting purses for Floyd vs Connor Floyd $400M

McGregor $127M US Presuming PPV targets are hit#MayweatherMcGregor RT — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) June 15, 2017

But it could be even more lucrative than that. MMAmania.com’s Josh Nash recently broke down the potential revenue with his estimates:

Gate: $60 million already and tickets are still available – $73 million

Closed circuit: $150 per seat with about 50,000 seats available – $7 million

Bars: Establishments must pay $20-$50 per head (based on occupancy) – $15 million

Sponsorships: Expected to double Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – $28 million

Foreign investment: International television deals – $35 million

Merchandise: Shirts, hats and other swag – $2 million

That adds up to a total of $160 million with the most important variable still left to decipher: Pay-per-view buys.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao did a record 4.4 million PPV buys. If Mayweather-McGregor–which is priced exactly the same as Mayweather-Pacquiao at $89.95 for standard definition or $99.95 for high definition–produces a similar number, the total revenue is likely to be around $550 million. If the PPV buys reach as high as some are anticipating, the total haul could reach $700 million, if not higher.

Oh, and the winner will also get a belt encrusted with over 3,000 diamonds, because of course they will.

Meet the #MayweatherMcGregor prize: the “Money Belt” 3 lbs of gold → 3,360 diamonds → 600 sapphires → 160 emeralds https://t.co/mprxaMgAiu pic.twitter.com/AbJoUs18bs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2017

Basically, when it all comes down to it, the answer to the question, “how much money will Mayweather and McGregor make?” is an easy one:

Way more than most people would even know what to do with.