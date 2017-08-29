Ahead of their match at the No Mercy pay-per-view, John Cena and Roman Reigns aired their grievances with each other in what turned out to be one of the most remarkable and heated shoot promos in recent memory.

Cena and Reigns were set to sign a match contract on the August 28 episode of Monday Night Raw, but before doing so let each other have it on the microphone, and then some.

The two continued back and forth separated by just a table in what proved to be quite the off-the-cuff promo. Reigns and Cena each took turns criticizing each other for not being loved by the WWE Universe and took verbal jabs for the reason why.

Cena said that when the crowd boos him, it’s because they want him to change up his character and have a heel turn. He referred to Reigns by his nickname, “The Big Dog,” adding that when the crowd boos him, “they see what I see, a cheap ass, corporately created John Cena bootleg.”

Reigns returned fire, criticizing Cena for being a “part timer” while he’s the one constantly working shows.

At one point, it was Reigns’ turn to respond to Cena, and he seemed to forget his next line.

“And second of all,” Reigns says before a long pause, forgetting his next line.

The veteran Cena then let him pay for it.

“It’s called a promo kid, if you want to be the big dog, you’re going to have to learn how to do it, so go ahead,” Cena said. “See ya, fourth wall!”

Watch the full promo in the video below:

“The reason they boo you is because they see right through you,” Reigns says before calling Cena a “fake b*tch.”

“Not only that, he’s a part timing, fake ass b*tch,” Reigns said. “And I’ll be damned if I don’t bust my ass Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday every single week so you can hang out on the Today Show then jump on this big old bus and then maybe I’ll come to a WWE show if they pay me enough.”

“But what’re you really going to do, John? What’re you gonna do? You’re gonna jump off that bus with that big ass shovel and you’re going to bury as much young talent as you can.”

Cena continues: “I’m still here because you can’t do your job.”

The promo concludes with Cena saying, “You should be ashamed I’m a part timer because I can do this part time better than you could ever do it full time.”

The two were forced to be a tag team after the promo in a match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, a bout the two foes ended up winning.

Cena and Reigns are set to fight in a singles match at No Mercy September 24 in Los Angeles.