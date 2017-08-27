Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Delayed Due to PPV Issues

Getty

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, the main event of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight was briefly delayed due to pay-per-view outages.

Breaking: Mayweather-McGregor main event will be delayed due to pay-per-view outages, sources tell Sal Paolantonio. https://t.co/cbaaazujSf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2017

New York Daily News Sports also reported the issue.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight delayed over PPV outage #MayweathervMcgregor https://t.co/UaxbbaHavP pic.twitter.com/Wr6VktdMfY — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) August 27, 2017

When coverage of the event, including undercard matches, began at 9:00 p.m., UFC Fight Pass began experiencing issues.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported that the UFC app and cable providers had lots of issues from the start.

Being told of lots of PPV ordering issues. UFC app, cable providers. Potential disaster for the promoters. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 27, 2017

UFC Fight Pass just tweeted this if you are still having issues with UFC.TV.

Apologies for any tech difficulties logging onto https://t.co/bUgZbeW2jM. Please find an alternative provider here: https://t.co/lYIuxynCMl — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2017

UFC Fight Pass tweeted this earlier Saturday.

.@UFCFightPass customers: Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017

UPDATE:

Helwani just tweeted, “Showtime PR says they will ‘slightly delay’ the start of the main, which is next, due to ordering issues. They don’t expect a lengthy delay.”

Showtime PR says they will "slightly delay" the start of the main, which is next, due to ordering issues. They don't expect a lengthy delay. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 27, 2017

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel also shared the full statement from Showtime which read:

Due to high demand, we have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite providers and the online offering. We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track. We do not expect a lengthy delay. SHOWTIME Sports.

If you experienced problems during the fight, SBNation suggested that you request a refund from your provider. Several cable companies offered refunds in 2015 when there were issues during the pay-per-view for Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao, so there’s precedent for being able to at least get your money back.

According to Dan Wetzel, the intitial plan was for McGregor and Mayweather to walk to the ring after 11:30 p.m. ET, with the opening bell scheduled for approximately 11:55 p.m. ET.

The fight ended up starting about 20 minutes after the scheduled start time, but some fans still experienced issues and were not able to watch the fight.

(This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more info is available)