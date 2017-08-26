Mayweather vs. McGregor Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getty

Looking for a live stream of Saturday night’s Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight? You’ll need to order the PPV if you want a legal live stream, and there are a number of different options to do that.

The PPV main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, and while it’s technically a Showtime PPV in the United States, there are still a number of platforms you can watch on.

Here’s a complete rundown of your live streaming options

UFC.TV

Price: $99.95; comes with 30 days of UFC Fight Pass

You can click here to order the PPV directly through UFC’s website. This is available to residents in the USA, Canada, UK, Italy, Australia, Spain, Singapore and New Zealand, and it comes with 30 days of UFC Fight Pass.

Before purchasing, you’ll have to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch the live stream on your desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or another streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Sling TV

Price: $99.95

Cable-cutters who have Sling TV or want to start a free trial, you can order the fight through them. To order the PPV, you can either do so in the app, or you can log-in to sling.com/account and click on the fight banner.

Once you’ve purchased the fight, you can watch a live stream on desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Showtime

Price: $99.95

You can also order the PPV digitally directly through Showtime. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of the fight on desktop or on mobile or streaming device via the Showtime PPV app.

PlayStation 4

Price: $99.95

If you want to watch on your PlayStation 4, you can order the fight through the PlayStation Store.

Sky Sports Box Office

Price: £19.95 for UK customers or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers

If you’re in the UK and want to watch the fight on your computer, phone or other streaming device, you can go here to order through Sky Sports Box Office. Once you’ve paid, you can watch in the following locations:

Your computer

Apple streaming devices, Sky Sports Box Office iOS App

Android streaming devices, Sky Sports Box Office Android App

NOW TV Box, via the Sky Sports Box Office App

You You can read here for more information.

Main Event

Price: A$59.95

If you’re in Australia and you want to watch the fight digitally on your mobile or streaming device, you can order here.