Mayweather vs. McGregor: Initial Payouts Released

Getty

The initial payouts for last Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match have been released by the Nevada Athletic Commission and posted by MMA Fighting.

These numbers are the finalized from the gate money, and do not include the fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view earnings and other supplementary earnings are not publicly disclosed, according to MMA Fighting.

McGregor, who made his professional boxing debut and lasted 10-rounds before losing by TKO, earned $30 million.

Mayweather collected $100 million for his victory and improved to 50-0. After the fight, Mayweather announced that he would be retiring from the sport.

“This was my last fight tonight. For sure,” said Mayweather. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor you are a hell of a champion.”

With the victory, Mayweather surpassed the hallowed 49-0 mark that great heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano retired with.

“A win is a win, no matter how you get it,” said Mayweather, who said during the buildup that he would consider it a failure if he didn’t score a knockout. “Rocky Marciano is a legend, and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day.”

McGregor, a 29-year-old southpaw, went after Mayweather hard in the first few rounds, but tired as the fight went on. After the fight, McGregor gave Mayweather his due.

“He’s composed, he’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but, boy, is he composed in there,” McGregor said. “I thought it was close though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots. I have to give it to him, that’s what 50 pro fights will do for you.”

Mayweather threw 320 punches and landed 170. McGregor threw 430 punches and landed 111. At the time the fight was stopped, Mayweather led 89-82, 89-81, and 87-83 on the judges’ scorecards.

The fight drew 14,623 fans to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Main Card Salaries:

Floyd Mayweather ($100 million) def. Conor McGregor ($30 million)Gervonta Davis ($600,000) def. Francisco Fonseca ($35,000)Badou Jack ($750,000) def. Nathan Cleverly ($100,000)Andrew Tabiti ($100,000) def. Steve Cunningham ($100,000)

Undercard Salaries:

Yordenis Ugas ($50,000) def. Thomas Dulorme ($75,000)Juan Herladez ($12,500) def. Jose Miguel Borrego ($5,000)Antonio Hernandez ($7,000) def. Kevin Newman ($7,500)Savannah Marshall ($5,000) def. Sydney LeBlanc ($3,500)