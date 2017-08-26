Mayweather-McGregor Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch For Free

Getty

Looking for a live stream of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor preliminary fights on Saturday? There are a number of different ways to watch, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The prelim card, which features Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego, Kevin Newman II vs. Mark Anthony Hernandez, Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc and Yordenis Ugas vs. Thomas Dulorme, starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. Those with a cable subscription or log-in will be able to watch a live stream via Fox Sports Go, but there are still plenty of other options if you don’t have cable.

Here’s a complete rundown of ways to watch:

Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes in at just $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up to for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on Fox Sports Go app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” includes Fox, but it is only live in select markets. You can click here to see what regional channels are available in your area

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching ESPN. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, but if you’re more concerned with a larger channel lineup and are willing to pay a little extra, this is certainly the way to go.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; No DVR; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on Fox Sports Go app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include Fox, while “Live a Little” is cheapest. Fox is live in select markets. You can click here to see regional channels available in your area

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Summer Sale: Fubo TV

While Fubo TV is usually $35 per month, it is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for two months, making it temporarily the cheapest over-the-top streaming service. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Fubo TV’s package includes Fox in select markets.

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store

Full list of compatible devices can be found here

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue has the highest price point (its cheapest bundle, “Access,” comes in at $40 per month) and doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now’s equivalent package.

However, there are also some important advantages, such as included DVR and the ability for users to watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other service. Ultimately, it comes down to how much you’re willing to pay and what features you value more.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on Fox Sports Go app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include Fox. Fox is live in select markets. You can click here to see regional channels available in your area

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest of the four packages at $29.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices