2017-18 NBA Win Totals: Warriors, Celtics Lead the Way

Getty

The 2017-18 NBA season is surprisingly closer than it seems, with the action tipping off on Tuesday, October 17. That day features two juggernaut matchups of the Boston Celtics at the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets at the Golden State Warriors.

While the season draws closer, more prop bets and odds are coming out. Specifically, futures bets are beginning to roll out, and one of the most intriguing betting options was released on Tuesday. As Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman showed, the NBA’s regular season win totals for every team came out, and there were certainly some surprises.

Let’s check out the full breakdown of the win totals for each team, and then give some thoughts on a few that really stand out.

2017-18 NBA Win Totals

2017-18 NBA reg season wins Atl 25.5

Bos 56.5

Brk 28.5

Cha 42.5

Chi 21.5

Cle 53.5

Dal 35.5

Den 45.5

Det 38.5

GS 67.5

Hou 55.5

Ind 31.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 29, 2017

2017-18 NBA reg season wins LAC 43.5

LAL 33.5

Mem 37.5

Mia 43.5

Mil 47.5

Min 48.5

NO 39.5

NY 30.5

OKC 51.5

Orl 33.5

Phi 42.5

Phx 28.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 29, 2017

2017-18 NBA reg season wins Por 42.5

Sac 28.5

SA 54.5

Tor 48.5

Utah 40.5

Was 47.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 29, 2017

For starters, seeing the Golden State Warriors at the top, projected with 67.5 wins isn’t all that surprising. They tallied 67 last year, so the sportsbooks feel that they’ll wind up around that same number.

But, they certainly have some competition in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets are projected at 55.5, San Antonio Spurs at 54.5 and the new-look Oklahoma City Thunder are at 51.5. The Rockets and Thunder, with their additions of Chris Paul and Paul George, respectively, likely both saw big boosts due to those moves alone.

Quite possibly the biggest thing that jumps off the page, though, in terms of the favorites, has to be the fact that the Boston Celtics (56.5 wins) have seemingly surpassed the Cleveland Cavaliers (53.5) and LeBron James as the expected Eastern Conference leaders. Boston, with the trade which would bring Kyrie Irving to town lingering, is projected for the second-most wins in the entire NBA.

And as for the bottom of the bunch, the oddsmakers aren’t the slightest bit fond of the Chicago Bulls after trading away Jimmy Butler and losing Rajon Rondo. They’re projected for just 21.5 wins, which is the lowest by four whole games, over the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are in a full rebuild themselves, after trading away both Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap.