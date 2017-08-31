Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Ohio State starts the season on the road by taking on Indiana in one of the first marquee college football games of the season. According to OddsShark, Ohio State is a 21.5 point favorite. The over-under is set at 57.5 points.

The OddsShark computer is picking Ohio State, but likes Indiana to hang around. The computer projects a 29.7-11.9 Ohio State victory which means the computer is taking Indiana to cover the spread, and the under on the win total.

Last season, both teams went 6-7 against the spread. One of the key things to watch is the potential impact of Kevin Wilson on the game. Wilson is the new Buckeys offensive coordinator, but was the Indiana head coach last season. While Wilson may not have familiarity with the new Hoosiers schemes, he does bring a knowledge of the Indiana roster.

In SB Nation’s Bill Connelly S&P+ metrics, Ohio State is ranked third while Indiana comes in a respectable 41st. What can we expect from Ohio State this season? Last season’s young Buckeyes team outperformed expectations by making the College Football Playoff.

This season, Ohio State comes back more experienced, but also has question marks around their receiving core. The Buckeyes hope the addition of Wilson as offensive coordinator can help jump start an offense that sputtered down the stretch.

Indiana is coming off a 6-7 season and a bowl appearance. Richard Lagow is expected the be the Indiana starting quarterback once again this season.

It is a rare occurrence for Indiana to host College Gameday, and start the season with what is essentially the Hoosiers Super Bowl against Ohio State. While we think Ohio State will win the game, look for Indiana to hang around, allowing them to keep the game closer than the 21.5 points Vegas projects.

Heavy’s Pick: Ohio State 31 Indiana 14. Indiana Covers +21.5 Point Spread. Under on Point Total.