The Northern Trust 2017: Purse & Prize Money Breakdown

The Northern Trust Purse Getty

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the 17th tee during round two of The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club.

The 2017 Northern Trust held at Glen Oaks Club in Old Wesstbury, NY has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up will win $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500.

Last year’s winner, Bubba Watson, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Adam Scott and Jason Kokrak both won $598,400 after they tied for second-place. Last’s years tournament took place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Here’s a breakdown of the payouts:

1st Place – $1,575,000
2nd Place – $945,000
3rd Place – $595,000
4th Place – $420,000
5th Place – $350,000
6th Place – $315,000
7th Place – $293,125
8th Place – $271,250
9th Place – $253,750
10th Place- $236,250
11th Place- $218,750
12th Place- $201,250
13th Place- $183,750
14th Place- $166,250
15th Place- $157,500
16th Place- $148,750
17th Place- $140,000
18th Place- $131,250
19th Place- $122,500
20th Place- $113,750
21st Place- $105,000
22nd Place- $98,000
23rd Place- $91,000
24th Place- $84,000
25th Place- $77,000
26th Place- $70,000
27th Place- $67,375
28th Place- $64,750
29th Place- $62,125
30th Place- $59,500
31st Place- $56,875
32nd Place- $54,250
33rd Place- $51,625
34th Place- $49,438
35th Place- $47,250
36th Place- $45,063
37th Place- $42,875
38th Place- $41,125
39th Place- $39,375
40th Place- $37,625
41st Place- $35,875
42nd Place- $34,125
43rd Place- $32,375
44th Place- $30,625
45th Place- $28,875
46th Place- $27,125
47th Place- $25,375
48th Place- $23,975
49th Place- $22,750
50th Place- $22,050
51st Place- $21,525
52nd Place- $21,000
53rd Place- $20,650
54th Place- $20,300
55th Place- $20,125
56th Place- $19,950
57th Place- $19,775
58th Place- $19,600
59th Place- $19,425
60th Place- $19,250
61st Place- $19,075
62nd Place- $18,900
63rd Place- $18,725
64th Place- $18,550
65th Place- $18,375
66th Place- $18,200
67th Place- $18,025
68th Place- $17,850
69th Place- $17,675
70th Place- $17,500

2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders

1st Place – Hideki Matsuyama $8,123,407.50
2nd Place – Justin Thomas $7,094,741.00
3rd Place – Jordan Spieth $6,980,845.50
4th Place – Dustin Johnson $6,817,068.00
5th Place – Brooks Koepka $5,001,271.00
6th Place – Rickie Fowler $4,909,472.50
7th Place – Jon Rahm $4,618,247.50
8th Place – Kevin Kisner $4,197,077.50
9th Place – Brian Harman $4,191,107.50
10th Place- Daniel Berger $3,978,973.50
11th Place- Charley Hoffman $3,803,541.00
12th Place- Pat Perez $3,692,025.30
13th Place- Marc Leishman $3,544,140.50
14th Place- Matt Kuchar $3,506,638.80
15th Place- Adam Hadwin $3,103,262.30
16th Place- Sergio Garcia $3,086,682.30
17th Place- Kyle Stanley $3,076,037.00
18th Place- Jason Dufner $3,010,741.00
19th Place- Brendan Steele $2,858,620.30
20th Place- Louis Oosthuizen $2,844,947.00

