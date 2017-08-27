The Northern Trust 2017: Purse & Prize Money Breakdown

Getty

The 2017 Northern Trust held at Glen Oaks Club in Old Wesstbury, NY has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up will win $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500.

Last year’s winner, Bubba Watson, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Adam Scott and Jason Kokrak both won $598,400 after they tied for second-place. Last’s years tournament took place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Here’s a breakdown of the payouts:

1st Place – $1,575,0002nd Place – $945,0003rd Place – $595,0004th Place – $420,0005th Place – $350,0006th Place – $315,0007th Place – $293,1258th Place – $271,2509th Place – $253,75010th Place- $236,25011th Place- $218,75012th Place- $201,25013th Place- $183,75014th Place- $166,25015th Place- $157,50016th Place- $148,75017th Place- $140,00018th Place- $131,25019th Place- $122,50020th Place- $113,75021st Place- $105,00022nd Place- $98,00023rd Place- $91,00024th Place- $84,00025th Place- $77,00026th Place- $70,00027th Place- $67,37528th Place- $64,75029th Place- $62,12530th Place- $59,50031st Place- $56,87532nd Place- $54,25033rd Place- $51,62534th Place- $49,43835th Place- $47,25036th Place- $45,06337th Place- $42,87538th Place- $41,12539th Place- $39,37540th Place- $37,62541st Place- $35,87542nd Place- $34,12543rd Place- $32,37544th Place- $30,62545th Place- $28,87546th Place- $27,12547th Place- $25,37548th Place- $23,97549th Place- $22,75050th Place- $22,05051st Place- $21,52552nd Place- $21,00053rd Place- $20,65054th Place- $20,30055th Place- $20,12556th Place- $19,95057th Place- $19,77558th Place- $19,60059th Place- $19,42560th Place- $19,25061st Place- $19,07562nd Place- $18,90063rd Place- $18,72564th Place- $18,55065th Place- $18,37566th Place- $18,20067th Place- $18,02568th Place- $17,85069th Place- $17,67570th Place- $17,500

2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders

1st Place – Hideki Matsuyama $8,123,407.50

2nd Place – Justin Thomas $7,094,741.00

3rd Place – Jordan Spieth $6,980,845.50

4th Place – Dustin Johnson $6,817,068.00

5th Place – Brooks Koepka $5,001,271.00

6th Place – Rickie Fowler $4,909,472.50

7th Place – Jon Rahm $4,618,247.50

8th Place – Kevin Kisner $4,197,077.50

9th Place – Brian Harman $4,191,107.50

10th Place- Daniel Berger $3,978,973.50

11th Place- Charley Hoffman $3,803,541.00

12th Place- Pat Perez $3,692,025.30

13th Place- Marc Leishman $3,544,140.50

14th Place- Matt Kuchar $3,506,638.80

15th Place- Adam Hadwin $3,103,262.30

16th Place- Sergio Garcia $3,086,682.30

17th Place- Kyle Stanley $3,076,037.00

18th Place- Jason Dufner $3,010,741.00

19th Place- Brendan Steele $2,858,620.30

20th Place- Louis Oosthuizen $2,844,947.00