The Northern Trust 2017: Purse & Prize Money Breakdown

The 2017 Northern Trust held at Glen Oaks Club in Old Wesstbury, NY has a total purse of $8.75 million. This year’s winner will take home a whooping $1.575 million, and the runner-up will win $945,000. The last-place money finisher will take home around $17,500.
Last year’s winner, Bubba Watson, took home $1.224 million for his victory, while Adam Scott and Jason Kokrak both won $598,400 after they tied for second-place. Last’s years tournament took place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Here’s a breakdown of the payouts:
1st Place – $1,575,000
2nd Place – $945,000
3rd Place – $595,000
4th Place – $420,000
5th Place – $350,000
6th Place – $315,000
7th Place – $293,125
8th Place – $271,250
9th Place – $253,750
10th Place- $236,250
11th Place- $218,750
12th Place- $201,250
13th Place- $183,750
14th Place- $166,250
15th Place- $157,500
16th Place- $148,750
17th Place- $140,000
18th Place- $131,250
19th Place- $122,500
20th Place- $113,750
21st Place- $105,000
22nd Place- $98,000
23rd Place- $91,000
24th Place- $84,000
25th Place- $77,000
26th Place- $70,000
27th Place- $67,375
28th Place- $64,750
29th Place- $62,125
30th Place- $59,500
31st Place- $56,875
32nd Place- $54,250
33rd Place- $51,625
34th Place- $49,438
35th Place- $47,250
36th Place- $45,063
37th Place- $42,875
38th Place- $41,125
39th Place- $39,375
40th Place- $37,625
41st Place- $35,875
42nd Place- $34,125
43rd Place- $32,375
44th Place- $30,625
45th Place- $28,875
46th Place- $27,125
47th Place- $25,375
48th Place- $23,975
49th Place- $22,750
50th Place- $22,050
51st Place- $21,525
52nd Place- $21,000
53rd Place- $20,650
54th Place- $20,300
55th Place- $20,125
56th Place- $19,950
57th Place- $19,775
58th Place- $19,600
59th Place- $19,425
60th Place- $19,250
61st Place- $19,075
62nd Place- $18,900
63rd Place- $18,725
64th Place- $18,550
65th Place- $18,375
66th Place- $18,200
67th Place- $18,025
68th Place- $17,850
69th Place- $17,675
70th Place- $17,500
2017 PGA Tour Money Leaders
1st Place – Hideki Matsuyama $8,123,407.50
2nd Place – Justin Thomas $7,094,741.00
3rd Place – Jordan Spieth $6,980,845.50
4th Place – Dustin Johnson $6,817,068.00
5th Place – Brooks Koepka $5,001,271.00
6th Place – Rickie Fowler $4,909,472.50
7th Place – Jon Rahm $4,618,247.50
8th Place – Kevin Kisner $4,197,077.50
9th Place – Brian Harman $4,191,107.50
10th Place- Daniel Berger $3,978,973.50
11th Place- Charley Hoffman $3,803,541.00
12th Place- Pat Perez $3,692,025.30
13th Place- Marc Leishman $3,544,140.50
14th Place- Matt Kuchar $3,506,638.80
15th Place- Adam Hadwin $3,103,262.30
16th Place- Sergio Garcia $3,086,682.30
17th Place- Kyle Stanley $3,076,037.00
18th Place- Jason Dufner $3,010,741.00
19th Place- Brendan Steele $2,858,620.30
20th Place- Louis Oosthuizen $2,844,947.00
