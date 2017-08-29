Top 10 Best Tailgate Tables & Chairs: Ideas for NFL Fans

Football season is here, so that means tailgating is just around the corner for NFL fans. It’s time to load up on some new tailgate gear for the 2017, including always-important tables and chairs. You can’t have a tailgate party without tables and chairs.

Whether you’re in the market for a new table, chair, a set combining both, or something else, there is no shortage of tailgate gear available to make your gameday parties that much more enjoyable — and, of course, most of this merchandise can be found in your favorite NFL team’s colors. We’ve combined a list below of some of the most popular and useful tailgate furniture to help you decide what you need.

Keep reading below to see some of the best tailgate table and chair options for the NFL fan.

1. NFL TLG8 Folding Chair

Enjoy your tailgate party in style with the NFL TLG8 Folding Chair by Rawlings, which is available in all 32 teams. Made of polyester, the chair features a no-sag seat and a 17.5mm powder-coated steel frame, so comfort and durability can also be expected. Other highlights include a dual-color pattern with your favorite team’s name and logo, a mesh cup holder to hold your drink, and a matching carrying case for easy transport. The chair measures 27 inches by 36 inches by 37 inches and can hold up to 250 pounds.

Price: Falcons shown at $23.49 (38 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on team and availability

2. NFL Quad Chair

Comfortable and practical, the NFL Quad Chair by Coleman is a great way to get off your feet and enjoy the Sunday afternoon tailgate. The canvas chair is highlighted by a built-in can cooler (which can hold up to 6 cans), a mesh cup/can holder, and a side program pouch, which can also be used for magazines, newspapers, or whatever else you want to store. Sturdy with a 17.5mm powder-coated steel frame as a base, the chair can hold up to 300 pounds. Available in all 32 NFL teams, each chair also has your favorite team’s logo printed on front and back and includes a matching carrying case with team logo for simple transport.

Price: Patriots shown at $36.99 (15 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on team and availability

3. NFL Collapsible Round Table with 4 Cup Holders and Carry Bag

Logo Brands’ NFL Collapsible Round Table is the perfect size for a group of friends or family looking for comfort and practicality at the game. Featuring four cup holders and a sturdy surface, it’s the ideal size to hold all your drinks and food with ease. Carry the table around simply as it collapses into a compact size and fits securely into the included matching zip-up bag, which also has a shoulder strap. It’s available in most NFL teams and has a dual-color design with your favorite squad’s colors and logo proudly shown on the table top.

Price: Giants shown at $29.82 (25 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on team and availability

4. NFL Folding Quad Chair with Carry Bag

Now that you’ve got your Collapsible Round Table, it’s time to get your hands on some of Logo Brands’ Folding Quad Chair to match. Stylish, featuring your favorite team’s colors, including the logo, the chair is sturdy and comfortable thanks to a solid frame and a generous seating area (20.5 inches by 32 inches by 32 inches). Other highlights include a single cup/can holder and a carry bag for easy transport. The Logo Brands Folding Quad Chair is available in most NFL teams and can support up to 225 pounds.

Price: Packers shown at $31.93; prices vary depending on team and availability

5. GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong / Tailgate Tables

It’s not really a tailgate party until the beer pong table comes out. The sturdy (high strength aluminum frame base), football-themed pong table has a waterproof playing surface for extra durability. But the table is also ideal for holding all the party’s food thanks to its generous size. The dimensions are 8 feet long by 2.33 feet high by 2 feet wide (and weighs 24 pounds), but quickly collapses down into a portable size (2 feet by 2 feet) in seconds. And the handle makes it easy to transport the table anywhere. It comes with 6 ping pong balls included, you just need to supply the cups and beer.

Price: $89.99

6. KingCamp Heavy Duty Steel Folding Chair / Director’s Chair with Cooler Bag and Side Table

Now here’s a chair for the serious tailgater. While it doesn’t come in your favorite NFL team’s colors, the KingCamp chair has everything you need to enjoy the pre-game party. The side cooler can hold drinks or snacks (12 liter capacity) and it includes a useful side table with cup holder. And another a big plus is that it has a durable steel frame and can support up to 350 pounds on its breathable, moisture wicking fabric, which has a seating area that measures 17.3 inches in height and 20.8 inches in width. Complete with padded arm rests, the chair weighs a light 14.8 pounds and can quickly fold up into a compact size for easy travel.

Price: $74.99

7. NFL Hall of Fame Tailgate Bundle

Show off your team pride with the Hall of Fame Tailgate Bundle from Rawlings. You’ll have everything you need to get your tailgate party in full swing. Included in the bundle are a Straight Leg Team Canopy, which measures 9 feet by 9 feet and comes with a carrying case; 4 Kickoff Quad Folding Chairs with a carrying cases featuring team logos; a 16-Can Soft-Sided Cooler featuring 24 hour cold technology; and a Team Endzone Table (carry case included), which measures 31.5 inches by 20.7 inches by 19 inches. Pick up the Hall of Fame Tailgate Bundle and party in style.

Price: Bears shown at $274.50 (27 percent off MSRP)

8. Table TopIt

If you already have your tailgate table, but are looking to add your team colors to it, then the Table TopIt by UPI Marketing might be what you need. The cover features your teams colors and logo in a football field replica design. The Table TopIt fits most standard tables 6 feet in length. Simply fit the elastic cover over the table top for a snug fit and you’re ready to party. The table top is water and stain resistant, machine washable, and wrinkle free.

Price: Steelers shown at $29.99; price varies depending on team and availability

9. NFL Bleacher Cushion

Add some extra padding and comfort to any chair or bench with the NFL Bleacher Cushion. The lightweight seat cushion features your favorite’s teams primary logo in traditional colors and will let everyone know who you’re pulling for this season. Measuring 21 inches by 1 inch thick by 12 inches, the seat cushion has enough padding to keep you comfortable all day long and it will provide a little extra warmth on those colder days. The NFL Bleacher Cushion is available in most NFL teams.

Price: Raiders shown at $12.49 (29 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on team and availability

10. 8-Foot Beer Pong Table With Optional Cup Holes & LED Color-Changing Glow Lights

This particular beer pong table takes the game to a new level thanks to the cup holders and LED color-changing lights. The holes will keep the cups from sliding around the table top, which is bound to get wet. And the LED lights feature 20 different colors and 20 different light modes, and you can adjust the speed and brightness. The table measures 8 feet and includes 6 ping pong balls and ball holder. The table is also available in a number of different options, including with LED lights only, cup holders only, or without either.

Price: $149.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

