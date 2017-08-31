Uruguay vs. Argentina Live Stream: How to Watch Online For Free

Getty

Argentina are currently struggling to survive in CONMEBOL, and need a good result over Uruguay to keep up the pace. Uruguay are just one point ahead in the CONMEBOL standings, but if qualifying ended today, Argentina would be forced to play a play-off to earn their ticket to Russia.

Looking to watch a live stream on a computer or connected TV? There are a handful of legal options for fans in the United States that don’t require a cable log-in.

Online streaming services Fubo TV and Sling TV both have packages that include BeIn Sports, which is airing the game in the United States. And both services offer a free seven-day trial, giving you the chance to watch the game for free on a variety of devices.

Both services also have mobile apps, so if you’re looking to watch the game on your phone, either will do the trick.

Here’s a breakdown of options to stream on a computer or connected TV, starting with United States-based services.

Fubo TV: Allows You to Watch the Game Live & DVR it on Your Computer & Other Devices

If you’re looking to DVR the game and watch it again later, Fubo is the one service that will allow you to do that on any device that supports the service. (Sling also has a DVR function, but it’s only available right now on select devices.)

Fubo is available online, and allows users to watch live sports right in their Internet browsers without having to download a desktop app. The service is also available on iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Fubo offers a base package, called Fubo Premier, that includes 51 channels and costs $34.99 per month after the end of the free trial. The service offers various add-ons ranging from an additional $4.99 to an additional $14.99 per month.

The process of signing up is simple:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile device, download the Fubo app.

Click here to download the app in the iTunes App Store.

Click here to download the app in the Google Play Store.

If you’re looking to watch the game on a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV, follow the prompts above, then log in to the Fubo TV app on your TV with your username and password to watch the game.

Sling TV: Least Expensive Option Once the Free Trial Ends

If you’re considering keeping one of the two services after the free trial ends, Sling is the least expensive option available.

Sling offers two base packages — Orange and Blue — that cost $20 and $25 per month, respectively, after the free trial ends. To gain access to BeIn Sports and be able to watch today’s match, you’ll need to select the Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $5 per month. Even with the Sports Extra add-on included, the service is more affordable than Fubo’s least expensive package. (You can also select Sling’s Orange + Blue bundle for a slight discount of $40. You’ll still need to add the Sports Extra add-on for an additional $5 in order to watch BeIn Sports.)

If your interest in sports goes beyond soccer, you might want to consider that Sling’s Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Neither channel is available through Fubo.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select either Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue, then select the Sports Extra add-on.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV.

If you’re interested in watching Sling on a connected TV, you can do so via Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices. Simply follow the steps above to create an account, then enter your account log-in on your connected TV to access Sling content.

If You Have Cable & Want to Watch Online: BeIn Sports’ Website & App

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through BeIN Sports. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about BeIN Sports can be found here. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Mobile users can watch the game on the BeIN Sports app, which is free to download for your Apple device or your Android or Google device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

Find out how to watch this match in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: