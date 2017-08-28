US Open Tennis Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of all the 2017 US Open tennis tournament? There are a couple of different ways to do so, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

In the United States, coverage will be daily on ESPN and ESPN 2. You can find a complete schedule right here.

Certain matches will be streamed via ESPN3, but if you’re looking to watch the actual ESPN or ESPN 2 broadcasts but have cut the cable cord, you can watch via over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to watch a bundle of channels on your computer, phone or other device for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is my personal recommendation due to its cheap price point, but services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons. And if you want to test them out, all of them have a free trial.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the 2017 Little League World Series:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which comes in at just $20 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once (with Sling Orange+Blue–$40 per month, also includes ESPN–you can watch on four different devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Head to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. Or, if you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package, “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, the service does have some important advantages.

It has a larger channel package, as even its smallest provides access to a cable-like package of 60 channels. Second, and they are offering a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

The biggest drawback right now is the lack of a DVR, but that’s in the Beta stage and coming soon, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include ESPN and ESPN 2, while “Live a Little” is cheapest. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum. Its cheapest package is “Access,” which, at $39.99, is more expensive than Sling TV and DirecTV Now but doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include ESPN and ESPN 2

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices