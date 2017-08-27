Vuelta a Espana Live Stream 2017: How to Watch Without Cable in USA

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana? There are a couple of different options in the United States, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

In the USA, coverage will primarily be the Olympic Channel, while NBC Sports Network will air the final stage. You can click here for the complete television schedule.

NBC Sports Gold will provide comprehensive live streaming coverage, but that costs $39.99 for a subscription. NBC Sports Live and OlympicChannel.com will also provide live streams of their specific telecasts, but those require you to sign in to a TV provider.

The best–and cheapest–option for cord cutters is likely going to be an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to an entire package of channels–including the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network–for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Fubo TV is the cheapest way to get the aforementioned channels thanks to a summer sale, while DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the 2017 Vuelta a Espana:

Summer Sale: Fubo TV

Fubo TV, which includes both the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network in its channel package, is typically $35 per month, but it is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Not only does this make Fubo TV the cheapest current option for watching the Olympic Channel and NBCSN but the growing service also has an improving DVR and offers a mostly sports-based channel lineup that has a heavy focus on international soccer. It’s biggest drawback is that it’s still missing ESPN, but it does offer NBA TV, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus, all 10 of the beIN Sports networks, Football Report TV and Eleven Sports.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 62 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free; can sign in with your Fubo TV credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

2. If you’re on a computer, you can start watching TV right away in your Internet browser without having to download a desktop app. If you’re on a mobile or streaming device, you can watch by signing in to the Fubo app or the NBC Sports app

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now’s cheapest package that includes both the Olympic Channel and NBCSN, “Go Big”, comes in at $60 per month, the service does have some important advantages.

The most notable advantage is a larger channel package, as the “Go Big” bundle provides access to more than 100 channels, but they are also offering a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

The biggest drawback right now is the lack of a DVR, but that is on its way, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Go Big” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 100-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $60 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stages; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials to watch content on NBC Sports app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All packages include NBC Sports Network, while “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” include the Olympic Channel. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

With PlayStation Vue, NBC Sports Network is available via the “Access” bundle at $40 per month, while the Olympic Channel is part of the “Core” Bundle ($45 per month) and above.

This service doesn’t have the lowest price point, and it doesn’t have the most channels, but it still does have some compelling features and advantages, such as included DVR and the ability for users to watch on five separate devices at once.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels) included

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include NBC Sports Network. “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra” include the Olympic Channel

4. Enter your payment information. “Access” is $39.99, “Core” is $44.99 per month, “Elite” is $54.99 per month and “Ultra” is $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices