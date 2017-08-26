CFB Schedule: What College Football Games Are on TV Today, August 26?

Getty

The moment you’ve been waiting all summer for has arrived. College football season is finally here with five FBS games on today’s slate, and four games on national television.

College Gameday fans can kick off their day with Kirk Herbstreit and company hosting their preview special. The hour-long Gameday special starts at 11 a.m. Eastern.

There are also three FCS games taking place today including Texas Southern hosting Florida A&M at 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU.

The best way to think of this weekend’s games is like an appetizer to the main dish next week. There are no matchups featuring two ranked opponents, but there is still enough intrigue to make several games worth watching.

Oregon State and Colorado State have the honor of being the first FBS college football game of the season. The two teams kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network. Shortly after, BYU hosts Portland State at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Three FBS games kickoff tonight with Hawaii taking on UMASS at 6 p.m. Eastern, but the game is only broadcast locally on 11 Sports and NESN.

Jacksonville State, which historically has been one of the top FCS teams, takes on Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Colgate takes on Cal Poly at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN U.

No. 19 USF battles San Jose State at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network.

The last game of the day takes place in Australia as No. 14 Stanford squares off with Rice at 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Things really start to heat up next week with a number of marquee matchups including Alabama-Florida State, Florida-Michigan and Virginia Tech-West Virginia.

Here’s a look at the full college football television schedule for Saturday, August 26 (all times listed in Eastern):

Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern 12 p.m. ESPN U

Oregon State at Colorado State 2:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Portland at BYU 3 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii at UMass 6 p.m. NESN

Chattanooga vs. Jacksonville State 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Colgate at Cal Poly 7 p.m. ESPN U

USF at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Rice vs. Stanford 10 p.m. ESPN