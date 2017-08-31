CFB Schedule: What College Football Games are on TV Today, August 31?

Getty

There is some confusion this year as to when college football actually starts. Today continues what a restaurant calls a “soft opening” for the NCAA season.

Football starts at 6 p.m. Eastern with UCF and FIU then goes well into the night. The marquee matchup of the night will be Indiana hosting Ohio State at 8 p.m. Eastern. ESPN’s College Gameday will broadcast live from Bloomington beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern as part of a two-hour special edition of the show.

The Big Ten matchup will get the full ESPN treatment. Aside from the rare Thursday night Gameday, ESPN U will offer a Homers broadcast with the team’s local announcers. ESPN News will broadcast a Coaches Film Room edition of the game. ESPN will be showing the main feed of the game.

One of the big storylines is the return of Kevin Wilson to Indiana. Wilson was fired as Indiana head coach at the end of last season, and hired by Urban Meyer to be Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. There is already plenty of intrigue over what Wilson can do with the Buckeyes offense, but this is even more heightened with his return to Bloomington.

Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in an intriguing matchup on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. Mason Rudolph is back under center for the Cowboys, and has one of the best receivers in the country in James Washington. The rest of today’s slate of games should serve as a taste for what is to come this weekend.

