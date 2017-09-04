Jen Flaum, Aaron Judge’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/Jen Flaum

New York Yankees rookie star Aaron Judge was seen with a new woman at the U.S. Open over the weekend. She has been identified as Jen Flaum, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan. She’s clearly a big Yankees fan, as evidenced by her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know about the 22-year-old Flaum and her relationship with Judge.

1. Judge & Flaum Were Seen at Rafael Nadal’s Match on September 2

I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain't one A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Judge, who has been in a second-half slump and struck out at least once in 37 consecutive games in July and August, was seen with Flaum for the first time on September 2.

current mood: 😏 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

As The New York Daily News notes, the two were seen at Arthur Ashe Stadium, watching the match between Rafael Nadal and Leonardo Mayer. They were also seen on the big video board at the stadium.

A source told the Daily News that Flaum is a big Yankees fan and “may or may not” have sent Judge a direct message before they went public. The two also follow each other on Instagram.

2. Flaum Is a Big Yankees Fan, Who Wrote ‘I Got 99 Problems But A.Judge Ain’t One’

🖤 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Flaum, a New Jersey native, has several photos of herself wearing Yankees gear on Instagram. On June 22, she posted a photo of herself at Yankee Stadium, writing, “I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain’t one.”

Her most recent photo from Yankee Stadium shows her with a friend on August 2. “Bleacher creatures,” she wrote.

Her LinkedIn page shows that she is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, a borough in Bergen County.

3. She’s a Graduate of the University of Michigan With a Degree in Psychology & Marketing

Vitamin D ☀️ A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

According to Flaum’s LinkedIn page, she is a graduate of the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Marketing in spring 2017. She’s also a graduate of Ramapo High School.

This is how Chicago makes me feel A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

While in college, Flaum interned at Morgan Stanley in New York City in Private Wealth Management during the summer of 2014. In summer 2015, she was a marketing intern at Fisher Brothers. Her most recent position was Strategy Intern at Mediavest | Spark, which recently renamed itself Sparks Foundry.

4. Flaum Has 2 Brothers, Including a Twin

Lucky 💛 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Flaum is the daughter of James and Nancy Flaum. She also has two brothers, Andrew and Matty. According to the University of Michigan Regents’ Communication from December 2015, James Flaum of Franklin Lakes donated funds for the Flaum Family Scholarship Find. The scholarship goes to an “undergraduate from a low socioeconomic background with high financial need and who would not otherwise be able to attend the University of Michigan.”

I'm not ready tho A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Matty is her twin brother and a graduate of The George Washington University. Andrew attended the University of Miami.

Flaum posts pictures of the three siblings together frequently in Instagram, so they have remained close despite going to different schools.

5. Judge Was Previously Linked to Sterling Olmstead

It might feel like summer, but winter is definitely here. A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Earlier this summer, Judge was linked to Sterling Olmstead thanks to a photo he posted in December 2016 that included Olmstead. Judge and Olmstead were not seen together in more recent photos though.

The only activity I'd wake up at 5:30am for A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Judge became a star in New York with his otherworldly start to the 2017 season, which culminated with his Home Run Derby championship and an All-Star selection. However, in recent months, he has slowed down considerably. He struck out a record 37 games in a row, breaking Adam Dunn’s record for a position player and tying the record set by pitcher Bill Stoneman.

Flaum might be the good luck charm Judge needed. On Sunday, the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-2 with Judge knocking in two RBI and hitting a home run.