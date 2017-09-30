Aaron Judge Passes Babe Ruth’s Yankees Record With 52nd Home Run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushes his 52nd home run, passing Yankees legend Babe Ruth’s franchise home record in 1921. The home run blast came in a pivotal game against Toronto Blue Jays at Yankees Stadium.

Judge’s Season Stats Show All…

Aaron Judge played a major role in the Yankees’ recent surge heading into the playoffs. Yankees are inching closer to Boston Red Sox — 2 Games Back — for the AL East title with two games left for each team. If unsuccessful, Yankees will play in the wildcard one-game playoff.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook