Aaron Judge Passes Babe Ruth’s Yankees Record With 52nd Home Run

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushes his 52nd home run, passing Yankees legend Babe Ruth’s franchise home record in 1921. The home run blast came in a pivotal game against Toronto Blue Jays at Yankees Stadium.

Aaron Judge crushes a 484-foot home run to break a Babe Ruth Yankees record 💪 🎥: https://t.co/LCU4PJEh5N pic.twitter.com/RDi0xbihmT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2017

Most home runs hit by a @Yankees player at home in one season:@TheJudge44 – 33 in 2017

Babe Ruth – 32 in 1921 pic.twitter.com/VtP5qUu3Kx — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 30, 2017

Judge’s Season Stats Show All…

Aaron Judge HRs by month #Yankees:

Apr: 10

May: 7

Jun: 10

Jul: 7

Aug: 3

Sep: 15 — MLB Behind the Seams (@MLBehindtheSeam) September 30, 2017

Aaron Judge played a major role in the Yankees’ recent surge heading into the playoffs. Yankees are inching closer to Boston Red Sox — 2 Games Back — for the AL East title with two games left for each team. If unsuccessful, Yankees will play in the wildcard one-game playoff.