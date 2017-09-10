Aaron Rodgers Has Been Seen Dating Post-Olivia Munn Breakup

Getty

Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn separated in April after a three-year relationship, and Rodgers has had no problem moving on.

The two-time NFL MVP prefers to keep his personal life private, but he has been spotted this summer heading back out into the dating scene.

Shortly after the split, Rodgers was seen golfing with Baywatch actress and swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach. Rohrbach, who at one point was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, played golf at Georgetown.

There hasn’t been any pictures of the pair since, but Rohrbach was linked to billionaire Steuart Walton soon after.

In August, Rodgers was seen in New York at a secluded dining spot with soccer player Marie Margolius. While she is also an athlete, Margolius also majored in science and history while captaining the Harvard women’s soccer team. The pair were spotted at East Pole, a trendy spot on the Upper East Side.

Rodgers hasn’t been out publicly with anyone, and is still single for all intents and purposes.

Before the season, Rodgers revealed a little of what made dating Munn so difficult.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he told Mina Kimes in a piece for ESPN The Magazine. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”