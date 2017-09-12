Marie Margolius, Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Girlfriend’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was last seen out on a date with Marie Margolius, a Harvard University graduate who now works for ESPN. Margolius is a Massachusetts native who played professional soccer in Sweden.

The 33-year-old Rodgers was in a long-term relationship with actress Olivia Munn. After breaking up with her, he reportedly dated Lindsey Vonn and Kelly Rohrbach.

Here’s a look at the 24-year-old Margolius and her relationship with Rodgers.

1. Rodgers & Margolius Were Seen Together at a New York City Club in August

Rodgers and Margolius were seen together at The East Pole, a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, on August 13.

“They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito,” a source told the New York Post’s Page Six.

Page Six’s source said the two were seen walking down the street together after their meal.

They “were definitely on a date,” a source told E! News, adding that they did not kiss and it looked like it was early on in the relationship. “No one bothered them while they were eating and it seemed like many didn’t know who they were,” the source continued.

Another source told E! News that Rodgers is dating, but he is still single. “He is getting ready for football season, so that’s really his focus,” that source said.

2. Margolius Is an Executive Assistant at ESPN Films

Margolius is an executive assistant at ESPN Films, according to her LinkedIn page. She is based in New York.

Coincidentally, Rodgers was just profiled in ESPN The Magazine, which was accompanied by a video.

Prior to working at ESPN, Margolius worked in San Francisco for LinkedIn as a BLP Global Sales Associate. This role included working on various LinkedIn videos. She also wrote a LinkedIn essay titled “Empowering Girls to Excel: How Sports Can Bridge the Confidence Gap.”

3. She Played Professional Soccer in Sweden After Graduating From Harvard

After graduating from Harvard in 2015, Margolius found the best way to continue playing soccer would be moving to Sweden. There, she played for Ope IF. In six games, she scored two goals and had five assists.

“There are so many places for young women to play for as long as they want in varying competitive leagues here. It’s really amazing,” Margolius told the Harvard Crimson in October 2015. “I wasn’t ready to stop playing, and I can say with confidence that continuing to play was undoubtedly one of the best decisions I have made.”

In her February 2016 LinkedIn essay, Margolius explained that the lessons she learned playing sports will help her professionally.

“As I begin my professional journey and strive to be successful, I know the lessons learned during my time playing sports will help me in achieving that goal,” Margolius wrote. “I have a lot to learn, of course, but I feel well-equipped to work hard, adapt, and most importantly act with confidence.”

4. She Has a History of Science Degree from Harvard

Margolius’ hometown is Acton, Massachusetts and she attended Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, graduating in 2011. She also has four older siblings.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Harvard, where she earned a B.A. in History of Science. She also took a summer course at the London School of Economics and Political Science before Harvard.

While in college, Margolius had a summer job as a fixed income analyst for Morgan Stanley in 2014 and 2015.

According to Margolius’ Harvard athletics bio, she was a starter in all four seasons in high school and made the 2014 NEWISA Division I All-New England First Team in her senior year at Harvard. She was also co-captain and played in 17 games. In four years at Harvard, she scored four goals.

5. Olivia Munn Isn’t Bothered By Rodgers Dating Margolius

After news broke that Rodgers was “dating” Margolius, there was a rumor from OK! Magazine that Munn was “in pieces.” A source told Gossip Cop that this was “false.”

“Olivia couldn’t care less about Aaron dating someone new,” another source told Us Weekly.

Rodgers and Munn dated for three years, ending their relationship in April. Us Weekly reported that the two split because of she didn’t get along with his family. Last year, brother Jordan Rodgers revealed that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t have a relationship with his family.