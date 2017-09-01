Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and his fiancee, Serena Williams are set to welcome their first child any minute now. According to CBS 12, Williams was admitted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Florida on Wednesday, August 30. She was induced on Thursday night and is currently in labor.

Here is what you need to know about Ohanian & Williams:

1. Williams Told Ohanian She Was Pregnant by Giving Him a Bag of Positive Pregnancy Tests

Serena Williams is pregnant!!

It all happened back in January when Williams had been training in Melbourne and wasn’t feeling well, according to Vanity Fair. She said that she threw up and she noticed that her “breasts had enlarged.” While she just chalked it up to “being hormonal,” her friend, Jessica Steindorff, suggested she take a pregnancy test. Williams basically laughed it off — but agreed to take a test just for the heck of it. When the test was positive, her very first thought was about tennis.

“Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year,” she said. And then she took five more pregnancy tests — just to be 100 percent sure.

When Williams was finally convinced that she was pregnant, she called Ohanian and had him come to Melbourne. A short time after he arrived, Williams handed him a bag with all of the positive pregnancy tests inside.

Williams ended up playing in the Australian Open whilst she was pregnant. At the time, only a handful of people knew. And despite being in the early stages of pregnancy and not feeling great, Williams won all seven matches of the tournament.

And then it came time for Williams to share her pregnancy with the world. In April, Williams took to Snapchat to share a selfie and captioned it “20 weeks.” Some outlets believe that she posted the photo by mistake because it was deleted shortly after it was posted.

2. Ohanian Proposed to Williams in December 2016 & She Announced it on Reddit

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

On December 10, Ohanian got down on one knee and asked Williams to marry him. The two were in Cavalieri, Italy, the country where they first met.

“I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready. This is what you

want,'” Williams recalled.

Although Williams and Ohanian are a very private couple, Williams decided to share the couple’s engagement news with the world on Reddit — the site that her fiance founded. She took to the social networking site to post a sweet poem about the proposal, titling the post, “I said yes.”

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

3. Ohanian & Williams Met in 2015 at a Hotel in Rome

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

It may have not been love at first site for Ohanian and Williams — or was it? The two were both at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in May 2015, and ended up sitting at tables next to one another.

Williams was with a group of pals hanging out by the pool when Ohanian waltzed over and plunked himself down at a table next to her. He sipped a coffee and kept to himself, trying to get some work done — and Williams wasn’t too happy about it; Of all the tables available, Ohanian chose to sit right next to her — and so she spoke up.

“This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?'” Williams recalled. She then revealed that she told him that there was a rat by his table in an effort to get him to move.

“We were trying to get him to move and get out of there. He kind of refuses and he looks at us. And he’s like, ‘Is there really a rat here?’” Williams said. “No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table,” she replied.

Ohanian told Williams that he was from Brooklyn and that rats didn’t scare him in the slightest. The whole thing turned out to be rather funny — and Williams invited Ohanian to join her and her pals. The rest? Was pretty much history!

4. When They Met, Ohanian Had Never Watched a Tennis Match & Williams Had Never Heard of Reddit

My #WCW, every day.

It may or may not be surprising that Ohanian and Williams weren’t really familiar with one another’s careers when they first met. Although Ohanian knew who Williams was, he openly admitted that he was always more of a football guy and said that he’d never actually watched a tennis match before dating Williams.

“[I] never watched a match on television or in real life. It was literally the sport—even if ESPN was announcing tennis updates, I would just zone out. . . . I really had no respect for tennis,” Ohanian told Vanity Fair.

And while Williams wasn’t familiar with Reddit when she first met Ohanian, she has made an account and even used the platform for baby advice! Earlier this month, Williams used the site to inquire about a hospital bag, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“When did you pack your hospital bag? [One]​ month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I’m totally stalling. But I have a lot of time still…. I think…Anything you didn’t expect to need that I’ll really appreciate having in there?” Williams asked — and people answered!

5. Ohanian & Williams Are Planning a Fall Wedding

Perfect weekend. 📸 @valvogt

Ohanian and Williams are planning to tie the knot in a couple of months. They wanted to get married after their baby was born. They don’t live together currently, and have just been seeing each other on the weekends; Williams lives in Florida while Ohanian is in California.

In July, E! News caught up with Williams and asked her about rumor that she and Ohanian had secretly tied the knot. She admitted that she already had a bridal shower — but the two aren’t married just yet.

“It hasn’t happened yet, not that I am aware of!! No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party], which is not gonna happen right now!” Williams told E! News, joking about her pregnancy belly.

No word yet on where the couple plans to tie the knot — but Italy is a solid guess.