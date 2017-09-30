Mississippi State vs. Auburn Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Auburn hosts Mississippi State in a primetime SEC matchup. According to OddsShark, Auburn is favored by eight points, and the over-under is set at 50.5 points.

The OddsShark computer likes Auburn in a close contest. The computer projects a 34.1-28.8 Auburn victory. The computer is taking Mississippi State against the spread, and the over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections are a little more confident in Auburn. The projections have Auburn covering the spread with an 8.5 point victory.

Mississippi State has done well against the spread to start the season. The Bulldogs are 3-1 overall and against the spread. Auburn is also 3-1, but just 1-2-1 against the spread. Both teams have trended towards the under in their games. For the Bulldogs, three of their four games have gone under the Vegas point total. For Auburn, one game has gone over while two games have gone under.

After a blowout win on the road against LSU, Mississippi State was trounced by Georgia last week. The Bulldogs also have wins over Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech.

Auburn’s lone loss came in a narrow defeat to Clemson. Auburn is coming off a 37-point win over Missouri. The Tigers also have wins over Mercer and Georgia Southern.

Aside from struggling against Clemson, Jarrett Stidham has had a solid start. The former Baylor quarterback has thrown for 846 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has given Mississippi State another dual-threat signal caller. Fitzgerald has thrown for 626 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Fitzgerald has also rushed for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

What can you expect from today’s game? Look for a close, low-scoring affair with two solid defenses. We like Auburn to get the win, but expect Mississippi State to cover the spread as they keep it close.

Heavy’s Pick: Auburn 24 Mississippi State 21. Mississippi State Covers +8 Point Spread. Under on the Point Total.