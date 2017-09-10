Baker Mayfield Highlights & Stats: Oklahoma QB Lights it up Against Ohio State

Getty

Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield was unhinged against Ohio State on Saturday.

Mayfield, who’s passed for over 3,000 yards the past two seasons, rose to the occasion when the Sooners needed him the most and lifted his team to a dominant 31-16 victory over No. 2-ranked Ohio State, solidifying himself as one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Oklahoma found itself down 13-10 in the third quarter against the Buckeyes, and Mayfield led the offensive charge by. The Sooners scored 21-unanswered points to surge ahead and take a commanding 31-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Their defense stepped up, too to seal the huge early-season victory.

Mayfield went 26-for-34 for 387 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett the Buckeyes’ offense struggled to find an answer on its own field. Mayfield’s outing comes one week after he was almost perfect, going 19-for-20 for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-7 thrashing of UTEP.

Last year, Mayfield was part of a 45-24 home loss to the Buckeyes in front of a sold-out crowd of 87,979 people. Mayfield was 17-for-32 with 226 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in that game.

Leading up to this year’s meeting between the two teams, Mayfield the game meant a lot to him after the way things played out a season ago.

Heading into the game, OddsShark had Mayfield at (+300) odds to win the Heisman, behind Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (+400) and USC quarterback Sam Darnold (+600).

Mayfield has drawn many comparisons to Russell Wilson and Brett Favre by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

See some of Mayfield’s best highlights from the game below:

Here's a potential dagger by Baker Mayfield. Big game and performance from him tonight after a rough game a year ago. pic.twitter.com/AxMZ5X1I1L — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 10, 2017

Back-to-back big plays, including a dime on the first one. pic.twitter.com/HecxGcKrgV — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 10, 2017

This is why it's so hard to defend Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/YKZ0vDvyy3 — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 10, 2017