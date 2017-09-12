Barcelona vs. Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Getty

Barcelona and Juventus kick off Champions League\ group play with a meeting between two of the world’s biggest clubs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2. If you can’t get to a TV, here’s a complete roundup of the available live stream options:

If You’re in the United States & Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Fox Sports 1

On the Web:

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through Fox Sports GO. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about Fox Sports GO can be found here.

With an App:

Mobile users can watch the game on the Fox Sports GO app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app.

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes Fox

Users without a cable subscription can watch the game through Sling TV or FuboTV, two online streaming services that provide access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. Both services have free trials that will allow you to watch today’s match without having to pay. Click here to sign up for SlingTV and click here to sign up for FuboTV.

If you’re interested in watching today’s match but aren’t going to use either service beyond today, either option will do the trick. If you’re interested in retaining either service beyond today, though, here’s a breakdown of what each service offers:

Sling

If you’re interested in gaining access to a broad range of cable channels, including ESPN, CNN, TNT and TBS, Sling is your best bet. The service’s Blue package costs $25 per month, but you can watch for free today using a 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll be prompted to select Sling Blue, which costs $25 per month. Again: You will not be charged if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial ends.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to Fox Sports 1 to watch the match.

FuboTV

Once a streaming service dedicated to soccer, FuboTV now offers a loaded Premier package with over 36 channels for $34.99 per month.

Signing up for FuboTV is easy: Simply click here to sign up for FuboTV.

The service provides access to Premier League, Champions League, and high-profile La Liga matches like El Clasico for $34.99 a month. Like Sling, there is also a 7-day free trial option available. You’ll need a credit card to sign up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends you will not be charged. Click here to sign up for a free trial with FuboTV.

To recap:

With an App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial period ends, you will not be charged.

You can also watch the game with an app through FuboTV, where you can watch Premier and Champions League for $34.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

Sling TV: Free 7-day trial. If you stay on beyond the free trial, you’ll be charged $25 per month plus any additional packages.

FuboTV: Free 7-day trial of the Premier package that includes Fox Sports. If you stay on beyond the trial, you’ll be charged $34.99 per month.