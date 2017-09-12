Barcelona vs. Juventus: Time, Channel & Lineup

Getty

Juventus will be without as many as six key players as they travel to Camp Nou for Champions League action.

It’s been a strong start for both Barcelona and Juventus in the young season, but that won’t matter on Tuesday. It’s been a contentious recent history for these two teams, with Juventus eliminating Barca 3-0 in last year’s Champions League quarterfinals.

But this Juventus team is hobbled. Giorgio Chiellini, Benedikt Howedes, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Mario Mandzukic are all injured. Juan Cuadrado is suspended. Barcelona are pretty much at full strength, tilting the odds in favor of the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are revitalized under new manager Ernesto Valverde and don’t seem to be missing Neymar at all. In fact, their defense is playing at a world-class level, and hasn’t conceded a goal through three La Liga matches.

While Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri defeated Barcelona last year, he still has immense respect for the club.

“For me, Barcelona are still the best club around today,” Allegri told press at the pre-match news conference. “Iniesta represents the essence of football, while Dembele is an interesting youngster, and when you have players like Messi, Suarez and Dembele, it’s hard for your opponents to mark you.”

These teams will meet again in November. If all goes according to odds, it won’t be the last time they meet in this competition.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2

KICKOFF TIME: 2:45 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Camp Nou

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

LINEUP

Barcelona:

Juventus: