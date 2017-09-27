Barcelona vs. Sporting CP Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Barcelona and Sporting CP? There are a number of different options, even if you don’t have cable.

With the Group D meeting set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 in the United States, those who have a cable subscription can watch via Fox Sports Go, but if you have cut the cable cord — or are looking to do so — you can watch FS2 via an over-the-top streaming service. All of the following options (United States only) provide a free trial, allowing you to watch Wednesday’s match for free:

FuboTV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Go Big” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package

You can sign up for a free trial via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes and how to start watching Barca vs. Sporting CP:

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

FS1 and FS2 are both included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch FS2 on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

While Fox Sports 1 is included in all of DirecTV Now’s bundles, you’ll need to get the “Go Big” package for Fox Sports 2. It will run $60 per month, though that may not matter if you’re just looking to start a free trial for Wednesday’s match.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to sign up:

Total Channels Included: 100-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $60 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Head to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching Fox Sports 2 on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Head to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to FS2 to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here