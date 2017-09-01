Big Ten Network Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Watching a live stream of the Big Ten Network is simple.

Users with a cable subscription can watch the Big Ten Network (TV schedule can be found here) via BTN 2 Go. If you’ve cut the cable cord, you can still watch the Big Ten Network online via one of the following over-the-top streaming services: Fubo TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch the Big Ten Network without cable is Fubo TV, but all of the options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch BTN on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

The Big Ten Network is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months. You can sign up for the deal anytime before September 30.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s bundle:

Total Channels Included: 65 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 10 DVR spots for free

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch the Big Ten Network on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

The Big Ten Network is included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle at $50 per month.

While that’s a steep price point compared to Fubo TV, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. The Big Ten Network is included in the “Just Right” bundle and above. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package costs $50 per month, while there are other options at $35, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching BTN on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

The Big Ten Network is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” bundle at $44.99. It is more expensive than Fubo TV, and it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. The Big Ten Network is included in the “Core” bundle and above.

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package costs $44.99 per month, while there are other options at $39.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching BTN on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here