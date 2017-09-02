Bo Scarbrough: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Bo Scarbrough is hoping to have a great junior year at Alabama after a sophomore season that ended in disappointment. During the CFP National Championship in January, he broke a bone in his lower leg, and the Crimson Tide lost the game by two points to Clemson.

The 21-year-old Scarbrough is an Alabama native. He was born in Eutaw in Greene County. He attended Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport, but then transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to finish high school.

In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Scarbrough has racked up 916 yards on 143 attempts, averaging 6.4 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

You can follow Scarbrough on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about Scarbrough.

1. Scarbrough Says His Leg Is 100 Percent & He’s Ready to Play

Scarbrough will be ready to play in the opening game of the 2017 season against FSU. During the championship game, Scarbrough broke a bone in his lower right leg. After racking up 93 yards and two touchdowns in the game, he was seen limping on the sideline and couldn’t return to the game. Head coach Nick Saban said Scarbrough didn’t need surgery.

In early August, Scarbrough told AL.com that he is 100 percent, although he didn’t take part in full-contact drills during the spring.

“I mean, that book is closed,” he said on August 5. “The past is the past and I can’t talk about the past.”

Scarbrough did cause some concern in August when he missed a few days of practice. Saban said it wasn’t a serious illness and he returned to practice a few days later.

2. Scarbrough Attended 2 Different High Schools & IMG Academy Before Attending Alabama

Scarbrough went to two different high schools before he started his Alabama career. He started out at Northridge, where he played his freshman, junior and sophomore seasons. In June 2013, he made a big splash locally by transferring to rival Tuscaloosa County.

“I want to better myself academically,” Scarbrough told AL.com at the time of his transfer. “I can’t play football for rest of my life, but I can have a degree for the rest of my life.”

Scarbrough insisted that he didn’t make the move for football reasons. “I want to help the team, but I’m really there for the academics,” he told AL.com.

Although he was considered a consensus five-star prospect after his high school career, Scarbrough opted to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He played on their inaugural football team after already committing to Alabama.

“Coach (Chris) Weinke is a great coach, and IMG Academy offers me everything I could ever need to get ready for college, and focus on football and academics equally,” Scarbrough said in a statement. “The facilities, the school programs – it’s just a great fit for me to finish my high school career.”

3. Scarbrough Grew Up With a Single Mom & 7 Half Siblings

Scarbrough’s mother is Donetris Scarbrough. In high school, he lived with his mom, who is a single parent, he told AL.com in May 2013. He also has seven half-siblings from his father’s side. However, it’s always been his mother by his side.

“She tries to help me the best way she can,” Scarbrough said. “I don’t put too much pressure on my mom because I know she’s a single parent.”

Even in high school, it was clear that Scarbrough had a shot at becoming a star running-back, even though he often struggled to stay healthy. In his freshman high school season, he broke his ankle. He tore his ACL during his sophomore season in high school and had a high-ankle sprain during his junior year.

“It’s not up to me whether I get hurt or not,” Scarbrough told AL.com in May 2015. “That’s up to God. If I get hurt, there’s always a reason. That’s why I always pray about it. If it happens, it happens. I’ll have to do the rehab for it and come back stronger.”

4. Scarbrough Likes Watching Lifetime & Crime TV Shows

Scarbrough is a big TV fan, especially of crime dramas. In high school, he watched NCIS and Criminal Minds. In a January 2017 AL.com profile, he readily admitted that he watches Lifetime.

“If you watch one show on there, you’re going to want to watch another one,” Scarbrough said. “My family gets mad at me sometimes. They’ll be watching football, and I’ll come in and flip the channel to Lifetime. It’s my getaway from football time.”

In that same profile, Donetris Scarbrough said she didn’t like hearing her son being compared to Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry.

“We saw and heard it like every day, and I hated it,” Donetris Scarbrough told AL.com. “Every time I looked on Facebook or social media, I would see people posting pictures and comparing them. We love Derrick Henry, and Derrick did a great job, but don’t compare him to Derrick Henry. Bo is Bo. It put so much pressure on Bo, and deep in his mind he was thinking, ‘OK, I’ve got to do this. I’ve got to do that.'”

5. Scarbrough Says He’s Learned From the Other Running Backs on the Team

Scarbrough might be the veteran of the Alabama running back crops, but he recently told AL.com that he can sill learn from freshman Najee Harris and sophomore Josh Jacobs.

“Najee and Josh Jacobs, they’re pretty similar and they’re very shifty,” Scarbrough told AL.com. “They can stick their foot in the ground and get up field real quick, and that’s something that I’m kind of taken from their game. That’s something that we all need to take from each other.”

Scarbrough said he knows how important it is for Alabama to have several running backs available since injuries can happen at any time. Damien Harris is also coming back from an ankle injury.

“It’s not all about being the guy, because without the other running backs, no one can be the guy,” Scarbrough told AL.com. “We help each other be that guy, and whoever is in the game we want them to be that guy. We want them to do their job and do their job well. Like I said, we feed off each other, so we’re very happy when we see each other doing a great job.”