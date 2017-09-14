New Mexico vs. Boise State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

New Mexico takes on Boise State in a Thursday night showdown. According to OddsShark, Boise State is favored by 16 points, and the over-under is set at 56.5.

The OddsShark computer is projecting a closer matchup. The computer projects a 30.4-20.2 Boise State victory. The computer is taking New Mexico to cover the spread and the under on the point total.

Both teams come into the game at 1-1. Boise State is a perfect 2-0 against the spread, while New Mexico is 0-2 ATS. The under has hit in both of New Mexico’s matchups. Boise has notched both an over and under in their opening games.

The Broncos are coming off a narrow triple overtime loss at Washington State. Boise State did open the season with a win against a solid Troy team.

Boise State will be the most difficult opponent New Mexico has faced this season. New Mexico opened with a win over Abilene Christian, but lost at home against New Mexico State.

Boise has been solid to start the season, but there is no reason to think New Mexico cannot hang around. Quarterback Brett Rypien has not performed up to expectations to start the season giving the Lobos more of a chance in tonight’s contest.

Part of it could be the head injury Rypien has been battling. Rypien has yet to throw an touchdown this season. New Mexico will be up for the game given it is one of their few primetime nationally televised contests this season.

We like New Mexico to keep it close, but Boise still has enough talent to get the job done. The Broncos win the game, but New Mexico is in the game up until the fourth quarter.

Heavy’s Pick: Boise State 30 New Mexico 24. New Mexico Covers +16 Spread. Under on the Point Total.