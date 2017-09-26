BoycottNFL: 10 Ways People Are Opposing ‘Take a Knee’ Controversy

Getty

President Trump has encouraged the public to boycott the NFL after several players, coaches, and staff chose to take a knee during the National Anthem at various games this week.

As the NFL and the POTUS are at war, people all over the country are choosing sides. Hundreds if not thousands of people have posted about the controversy, some using the hashtag #takeaknee and others using #boycottnfl.

Those who feel as though “taking a knee” is disrespectful to the American flag and to the country have decided to heed Trump’s advice and have come up with several ways they plan to oppose the gesture. Meanwhile, others completely support the NFL players who have chosen to protest at games.

People of all different races, shapes, and backgrounds have spoken out about this. People have been taking a knee and posting photos to social media as a way to support the NFL and, perhaps more importantly, show their hatred for President Trump. On the flip side, below are 10 ways that some people are planning to boycott the NFL this season.

1. Do not watch or attend any NFL football games on Saturday, November 11, 2017 (Veteran’s Day).

2. Stop purchasing Pepsi products

3. Stop purchasing Nike products

4. Cancel Sunday Ticket subscriptions

5. Don’t watch any NFL football games

6. Don’t attend any NFL football games

7. Don’t purchase any officially licensed NFL gear

8. Restaurant owners don’t air any NFL games

9. ‘Hit them in the wallet’ — don’t purchase any items that are made by NFL sponsors

10. Get rid of you season tickets (some people are choosing to burn them)

In addition, various petitions are popping up online and people have been signing them in support of the NFL boycott that Trump has called for.