Cam Newton Injury: Panthers QB Goes Down After Hit

Cam Newton stayed on the ground after a hard sack in the third quarter.

Faced with a third-and-long in the third quarter, Newton failed to avoid pressure and took a sack. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being walked into the medical tent.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton is down on the field, in pain, after a brutal hit by two #Bills defenders — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2017

The big hit on #Panthers Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/Hv7rqnquHY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2017

IT’s already a tough day for the Panthers, who lost Greg Olsen earlier in the game.

If Newton is out, it’s a serious blow for the Panthers. The offense is catered to Newton’s unique skill set, and Derek Anderson is a veteran who is more of a pocket passer. If necessary, the third QB is former Miami QB Brad Kaaya.

Newton had surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff in late March. He wasn’t allowed to throw with his team for 16 weeks, and the rust showed in his team’s opener against San Francisco.

A former NFL MVP, Newton struggled last season trying to play without the need for surgery. The Panthers finished 6-8, and Newton posted the lowest QBR (53.1) of his career.

Cam Newton has been sacked 6 times today (T-5th most in career). Last game with 6+ sacks was Week 3, 2016 vs MIN (8 sacks in 22-10 loss) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 17, 2017

After the injury, Newton was out of the tent and throwing on the sidelines. It’s still a scary moment for Newton fans, who know the QB is susceptible to big hits.

Cam Newton (ankle) will return today. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 17, 2017

After being examined, Newton returned to action.

Before his season ended early last season, Newton had missed only two games in his five seasons as Panthers QB.