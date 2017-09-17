Cam Newton Injury: Panthers QB Goes Down After Hit

Cam Newton stayed on the ground after a hard sack in the third quarter.
Faced with a third-and-long in the third quarter, Newton failed to avoid pressure and took a sack. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being walked into the medical tent.
IT’s already a tough day for the Panthers, who lost Greg Olsen earlier in the game.
If Newton is out, it’s a serious blow for the Panthers. The offense is catered to Newton’s unique skill set, and Derek Anderson is a veteran who is more of a pocket passer. If necessary, the third QB is former Miami QB Brad Kaaya.
Newton had surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff in late March. He wasn’t allowed to throw with his team for 16 weeks, and the rust showed in his team’s opener against San Francisco.
A former NFL MVP, Newton struggled last season trying to play without the need for surgery. The Panthers finished 6-8, and Newton posted the lowest QBR (53.1) of his career.
After the injury, Newton was out of the tent and throwing on the sidelines. It’s still a scary moment for Newton fans, who know the QB is susceptible to big hits.
After being examined, Newton returned to action.
Before his season ended early last season, Newton had missed only two games in his five seasons as Panthers QB.
