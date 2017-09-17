PHOTOS: Canelo Alvarez’s Girlfriend, Shannon de Lima

Que es esto tan bello ??? 😍🤤 A post shared by Saul Alvarez (@canelo) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Canelo Alvarez is set to take the ring for the biggest fight of his career. He will challenge WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a highly-anticipated match in Las Vegas on September 16, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

On the heels of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s victory against Conor McGregor last month, Alvarez and GGG will undoubtedly put on a quite the fight.

Alvarez is coming off a unanimous victory via decision against Cesar Chavez Jr. in May. Before that, he won back-to-back stoppage fights to set up the enormous title fight. However, he faces quite the task in GGG, who’s known for his history of knockouts. Just four of GGG’s opponents have gone the distance against him. But he hasn’t faced many top-level opponents, and certainly none with the resume of Alvarez.

Alvarez, 28, was previously engaged to Marisol Gonzalez, former Miss Mexico Universe 2003 and a sports reporter. However, according to media reports, the two split in 2013 for unknown reasons and Alvarez has been linked to numerous other women over the years.

Aside from Gonzalez, Alvarez has also reportedly been in a relationship with Cynthia Rodriguez, Fernanda Gomez and Nelda Sepulveda. Most recently, though, he’s been romantically linked to Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, she told news outlets.

Lima started modeling when she was a child and started receiving numerous modeling contracts. In 2005, she won runner-up in the Miss Earth Venezuela Pageant.

Lima is a model and the ex-wife of singer Marc Anthony. Anthony and Lima got married in 2014, but filed for divorce just two years later in 2016. They finalized their divorce on February 13, 2017. Lima reportedly has a son named Daniel, who she had with Venezuelan actor “Coco” Manuel Sosa.

According to Quien, the couple have been together since June 2016.

Lima, 28, told the magazine Hello! in July that her and Alvarez have put their relationship on a temporary hold as he prepared for the bout against GGG.

“I’m happy, happy, calm,” Lima said. “He is focused on his (fight) and that is the biggest and hardest of his life. It should be focused on, and people do not understand that.”

Lima said the distance between the two recently has been a struggle, but she’s learned to live with it for the time being. Also in the interview with the magazine, Lima described herself as a “conservative woman.”

“I’ve always been in scandalous relationships, but I’m very calm,” she said. “I do not like to talk a lot about my life, I’m very reserved.”

Here are some photos of Lima:

