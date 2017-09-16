What Time Does the Canelo-Golovkin Fight Start?

Getty

In the weeks leading up to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, you probably read the word “spectacle” more times than you had previously in your entire life. And it made sense. In terms of personalities and showmanship, it was unlike anything boxing had ever seen.

Will Saturday night’s matchup between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin match last month’s fight on the “spectacle scale”? Probably not, but who cares?

It’s going to run laps around May-May in terms of quality inside the ring. Canelo and Triple-G are the two best middleweights in the world, and according to many, they’re the two best pound-for-pound boxers, as well. Only Mayweather, widely regarded as the best of his generation, has been able to top either of them (majority decision win over Canelo in 2013), and this promises to be an enthralling clash when they finally touch gloves at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at everything you need to watch the real superfight of 2017:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Start Time, United States: Main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs. Golovkin expected to start around 10:50 p.m. ET

Viewing Info, United States: Main card is on HBO PPV and costs $69.99 for SD or $79.99 for HD. A live stream can be purchased through CaneloGGG.com or via Sling TV

Start Time, UK: Main card starts at 2 a.m. (early Sunday), with Canelo vs. Golovkin expected to start around 3:50 a.m.

Viewing Info, UK: The main card is on BoxNation. It costs £16.95 in the UK and €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs. TBA

Flyweight: Marlen Esparza vs. Tania Cosme

Super Flyweight: Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk

Super Lightweight: Vergil Ortiz vs. Cesar Valenzuela

Main Card:

Lightweight: Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo

Super Bantamweight: Randy Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya

Featherweight: Joseph Diaz vs. Rafael Rivera

Middleweight: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez