Canelo vs. GGG: Date, Start Time, Viewing Info & Card

2017’s real superfight is almost here.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was a unique matchup that drew in millions of casual fans, and to its credit, it actually turned into a fairly entertaining scrap, but most boxing fans have eagerly been anticipating September 16, when Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

For quite some time, these boxers have dominated their sport. GGG, the IBO, WBA, WBC and IBF world middlweight champion, sits at 37-0 with 33 wins via knockout. Canelo, the former world light middleweight champ and former WBO middleweight champ, is 49-1-1 with his only loss coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather back in September 2013. Both are transcendent technicians with unflinching power. Both have claims to being the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

And both will step inside the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. This is a fight most have wanted to happen for several years, and it’s a fight you don’t want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Start Time, United States: Main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs. Golovkin expected to start around 10:50 p.m. ET

Viewing Info, United States: Main card is on HBO PPV and costs $69.99 for SD or $79.99 for HD. A live stream can be purchased through CaneloGGG.com or via Sling TV

Start Time, UK: Main card starts at 2 a.m. (early Sunday), with Canelo vs. Golovkin expected to start around 3:50 a.m.

Viewing Info, UK: The main card is on BoxNation. It costs £16.95 in the UK and €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk vs. TBA

Flyweight: Marlen Esparza vs. Tania Cosme

Super Flyweight: Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk

Super Lightweight: Vergil Ortiz vs. Cesar Valenzuela

Main Card:

Lightweight: Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo

Super Bantamweight: Randy Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya

Featherweight: Joseph Diaz vs. Jorge Lara

Middleweight: Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez