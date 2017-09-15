How to Order Canelo vs. Golovkin PPV on TV & Streaming Devices

Getty

With middleweight and pound-for-pound supremacy on the line, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin is the real Fight of the Year.

And it won’t cost you $100.

OK, so it’s still fairly steep at $69.99 (SD) or $79.99 (HD) in the United States, but if there’s one fight you want to watch in 2017, it’s certainly this one. Here’s a complete rundown of all your options for ordering the PPV:

USA: Order Through Your Cable Provider

Price: $69.99 for standard definition or $79.99 for high definition

If you’re in the United States and want to order the PPV through your cable provider so you can watch on your television, you can call your provider or follow the appropriate following link for more information:

Comcast Xfinity

Fios by Verizon

Cox

DirecTV

Dish

U-Verse

Spectrum

Optimum

Frontier

Time Warner Cable

Sudden Link

Mediacom

USA: Order Through Sling TV

Price: $79.99

If you have Sling TV or want to start a free trial, you can order and watch the fight through them. To order the PPV, you can either do so in the Sling TV app, or you can log-in to sling.com/account and click on the fight banner.

Once you’ve purchased the fight, you can watch on desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or another streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Order Through Official Canelo-Golovkin Online PPV

Price: $79.99

You can also order the PPV digitally directly through CaneloGGG.com. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch the fight on your desktop, phone or streaming device via the same website.

If you’re looking for an app on your phone or streaming device, Fite TV is the official app for the online PPV, though it will just direct you to CaneloGGG.com to watch the actual fight.

UK: Order Through BoxNation

Price: £16.95 for UK customers or €21.95 for Republic of Ireland customers

In the UK, the fight is being broadcast by BoxNation. Here are some various ways to order:

Sky Customers: To order on your TV, press the “Box Office” button on your Sky remote. You can also watch the fight if you have a subscription to BoxNation, which costs just £12/€15 per month

Virgin Media Customers: To order on your TV, go to “On Demand”, then select “Pay Per View, Live Events” then “Current and Bookable Events.” You can also watch the fight if you have a subscription to BoxNation, which costs just £12/€15 per month

Online: Users with a subscription to BoxNation can watch the fight online or on streaming devices via BoxNation. A subscription typically costs £12/€15 per month, but there is a registration fee of £4.95 between September 9 and September 18

You can read here for more information.

Australia: Order Through Main Event

Price: A$39.95

If you’re in Australia, you can click here to order the fight through Main Event.