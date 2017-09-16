Canelo vs. Golovkin: Stats, Records & Tale of the Tape

Getty

When Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night, it’s not just a fight between two of the best boxers in the world. It’s a fight between two of the most exciting boxers in the world.

Each boasting power, speed, defense and superb technical skills, this promises to be a thoroughly entertaining fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Tale of the Tape

Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin 49-1-1 (34 KO) Record 37-0 (33 KO) 27 Age 35 5’9″ (175 cm) Height 5’10” (178 cm) 160 lbs Weight 160 lbs 70.5″ (179 cm) Reach 70″ (178 cm) Orthodox Stance Orthodox

Statistical Comparison

We’ll start with Triple-G, who is considered the slight favorite in what is more-or-less a 50-50 matchup. The Kazakhstani boasts a terrifying blend of volume and efficiency.

According to Compubox, Golovkin averages a whopping 65.4 punches thrown per round (31.1 jabs and 34.3 power punches), landing an impressive 26.2 (10.6 jabs and 15.6 power punches) of those. His connect percentage of 40.1 is tops among all active fighters.

On the other side of the ring, Canelo is a bit wmore methodical, as he ranks eighth-lowest among active fighters in punches thrown per round at 42.2. But when he connects, he makes it count. Against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he averaged 50.5 punches per round and still made painfully easy work of him. Just 46.9 per round against Liam Smith, and that ended with a knockout. An even lower 28.3 average against Amir Khan, and that one was still over by the sixth round.

This matchup will be interesting, as Canelo, who is also very good defensively (opponents connect on an average of just 11.4 punches and 6.7 power punches per round, both well below the middleweight average), has typically fared well against aggressive fighters in the mold of Golovkin. Per Compubox, Canelo connected on 22.6 punches per round against Alfredo Angulo, James Kirkland, Smith and Chavez Jr., vs. just 10.3 against more defensively-minded fighters Floyd Mayweather Jr., Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Austin Trout and Khan.

Will Golovkin continue with the style that has earned him 33 knockouts in 37 professional fights? Or will he be less likely to go full force, knowing that Canelo is capable of turning that aggression against him?

That’s one of several questions fans can’t wait to have answered on Saturday night.